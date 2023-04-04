Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CONMED Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNMD   US2074101013

CONMED CORPORATION

(CNMD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-04 pm EDT
104.00 USD   +1.41%
04:07pCONMED Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 26, 2023
BU
03/27The banking sector remains under scrutiny
MS
03/27CONMED Upgraded by KeyBanc to Overweight From Sector Weight, Price Target Set at $124; Firm Sees Financial Profile Improving
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CONMED Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 26, 2023

04/04/2023 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2023 after the market close on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The Company’s management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call via telephone, please click here to pre-register and obtain the dial-in number and passcode.

This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of CONMED's website at www.conmed.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About CONMED Corporation

CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. For more information, visit www.conmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the associated conference call may contain forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and contingencies that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance, or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures. For example, in addition to general industry and economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, the risks posed to the Company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations by the COVID-19 global pandemic and the various government responses to the pandemic, including deferral of surgeries, reductions in hospital and ambulatory surgery center operating volumes, disruption to potential supply chain reliability; any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing as well as the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2022, listed under the heading Forward-Looking Statements in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K and other risks and uncertainties which may be detailed from time to time in reports filed by CONMED with the SEC. Any and all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CONMED CORPORATION
04:07pCONMED Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 26, 2023
BU
03/27The banking sector remains under scrutiny
MS
03/27CONMED Upgraded by KeyBanc to Overweight From Sector Weight, Price Target Set at $124; ..
MT
03/27Analyst recommendations: Caterpillar, Conmed, Corning, Model N, ..
MS
03/22CONMED Corporation Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
03/15Insider Sell: Conmed
MT
03/14Insider Sell: Conmed
MT
03/14CONMED Corporation to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat at the KeyBanc Life Scienc..
BU
03/14CONMED CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/27Conmed Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONMED CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 192 M - -
Net income 2023 88,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 982 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,4x
Yield 2023 0,78%
Capitalization 3 128 M 3 128 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
EV / Sales 2024 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart CONMED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CONMED Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONMED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 102,55 $
Average target price 111,63 $
Spread / Average Target 8,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Curt R. Hartman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd W. Garner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shanna L. Cotti-Osmanski Chief Information Officer & Executive VP-IT
Brian P. Concannon Independent Director
Jerome Jay Lande Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONMED CORPORATION15.69%3 128
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-7.47%176 558
MEDTRONIC PLC2.51%105 995
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.89%70 110
DEXCOM, INC.1.77%44 530
HOYA CORPORATION16.17%39 614
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer