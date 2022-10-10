Advanced search
    CNMD   US2074101013

CONMED CORPORATION

(CNMD)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
76.26 USD   -4.59%
CONMED Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 26, 2022
BU
09/14CONMED CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/13Transcript : CONMED Corporation Presents at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Sep-13-2022 05:15 PM
CI
CONMED Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 26, 2022

10/10/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 after the market close on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The Company’s management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call via telephone, please click here to pre-register and obtain the dial-in number and passcode.

This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of CONMED's website at www.conmed.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About CONMED Corporation

CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. For more information, visit www.conmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the associated conference call may contain forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and contingencies that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance, or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures. For example, in addition to general industry and economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, the risks posed to the Company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations by the COVID-19 global pandemic and the various government and other responses to the pandemic, including deferral of surgeries, reductions in hospital and ambulatory surgery center operating volumes, disruption to potential supply chain reliability, as well as the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2021 and listed under the heading Forward-Looking Statements in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-Q. Any and all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct.


© Business Wire 2022
