Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CONMED Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNMD   US2074101013

CONMED CORPORATION

(CNMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CONMED Corporation : to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

09/07/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) today announced that Curt R. Hartman, Chair of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Todd W. Garner, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.conmed.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About CONMED Corporation

CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. For more information, visit www.conmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the associated presentation may contain forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and contingencies that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance, or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures. For example, in addition to general industry and economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, the risks posed to the Company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations by the COVID-19 global pandemic and the various government responses to the pandemic, including deferral of surgeries, reductions in hospital and ambulatory surgery center operating volumes, disruption to potential supply chain reliability, as well as the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2020 and listed under the heading Forward-Looking Statements in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-Q. Any and all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CONMED CORPORATION
04:08pCONMED CORPORATION : to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat at the Morgan Sta..
BU
08/16INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Conmed Corp
MT
08/12CONMED CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/12CONMED CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08/12Conmed Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on October 5, 2..
CI
07/29CONMED : UBS Adjusts CONMED's Price Target to $165 From $160; Buy Rating Kept
MT
07/29CONMED : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
07/29Tranche Update on CONMED Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Febru..
CI
07/28CONMED : Announces Second Quarter Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
07/28CONMED : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONMED CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 026 M - -
Net income 2021 70,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 645 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 58,6x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 3 775 M 3 775 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,31x
EV / Sales 2022 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart CONMED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CONMED Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONMED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 129,45 $
Average target price 157,67 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Curt R. Hartman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd W. Garner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shanna L. Cotti-Osmanski Chief Information Officer & EVP-IT
Mark E. Tryniski Independent Director
Brian P. Concannon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONMED CORPORATION15.58%3 775
ABBOTT LABORATORIES17.76%228 587
MEDTRONIC PLC14.93%181 186
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.04%74 046
HOYA CORPORATION27.58%60 385
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH86.26%59 310