Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CONMED Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNMD   US2074101013

CONMED CORPORATION

(CNMD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-27 pm EDT
103.92 USD   +1.73%
04:28pCONMED : Investor Presentation
PU
04:28pCONMED : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:14pEarnings Flash (CNMD) CONMED CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $277.2M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CONMED : Investor Presentation

07/27/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

Q2 2022 Earnings

Curt R. Hartman

Chair of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Todd W. Garner

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

July 27, 2022

Forward-Looking Information

This presentation contains forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and contingencies that involve risks

and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company's performance on a going-forward basis. The forward-looking statements in this presentation involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, performance or trends, to differ materially from those

expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures. For example, in addition to general industry and economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, the risks posed to the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations by the COVID-19 global pandemic and the various government responses to the pandemic, including deferral of surgeries, reductions in hospital and ambulatory surgery center operating volumes, disruption to potential supply chain reliability; any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, as well as the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2021 and other risks and uncertainties which may be detailed from time to time in reports filed by CONMED with the SEC.

Management has disclosed adjusted financial measurements in this presentation that present financial information that is not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The Company analyzes net sales on a constant currency basis to better measure the comparability of results between periods. To measure earnings performance on a consistent and comparable basis, the Company excludes certain items that affect the comparability of operating results and the trend of earnings. These adjustments are irregular in timing, may not be indicative of past and future performance and are therefore excluded to allow investors to better understand underlying operating trends. These measurements are not a substitute for GAAP measurements. Investors should consider adjusted measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial performancemeasures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

2

CONMED Vision

Empower healthcare providers worldwide to deliver

exceptional outcomes for patients.

Focus behind the Vision

People, Products, Profitability

3

Objectives for Our Shareholders

Aggregate growthand profitability over the long term to significantly

increase the valuation of the company

Increase our market sharein large and attractive markets

Deliver above-marketrevenueand profitability growthover the long term

4

Orthopedics: Large, Attractive Markets

2022 June YTD

US

35%

International

65%

73%

Recurring, single-use revenue

Category

Description

Market Size and Competitors

Dollar Value of 1 Market Share Point

Sports

$4.4 to $4.6 Billion

Devices for repair of soft

Arthrex

Stryker

~$45M

Medicine

tissue injuries in joints

DePuy Mitek (J&J)

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew

Allograft

Exclusive commercial

$375 to $425 Million

Allosource

~$4M

rights to MTF allograft

Tissue

LifeNet

tissue

RTI

Surgical drills and saws

$1.4 to $1.6 Billion

Powered

DePuy Synthes (J&J)

~$15M

with related single-use

Stryker

Instruments

accessories

Medtronic (Midas Rex / Xomed)

Zimmer Biomet

High-definition surgical

$1.8 to $2.0 Billion

Surgical

Stryker

visualization systems to

Olympus

~$19M

Visualization

enable minimally invasive

Arthrex

Richard Wolf

Karl Storz

Smith & Nephew

arthroscopic surgery

Comprehensive portfolio

$4.4 to $4.6 Billion

Stryker

Foot and

includes implants,

DePuy Synthes

~45M

fracture systems,

Paragon 28

Ankle

(J&J)

biologics, and related

Treace

Arthrex

hardware

Total

~$128M

Orthopedics 60% to 70% in Surgery Centers in the U.S. ~13% growth for total

company

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CONMED Corporation published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 20:24:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONMED CORPORATION
04:28pCONMED : Investor Presentation
PU
04:28pCONMED : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:14pEarnings Flash (CNMD) CONMED CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $277.2M
MT
04:08pCONMED Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
07/05CONMED Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 27, 2022
BU
06/24CONMED CORPORATION(NYSE : CNMD) dropped from Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/23Stifel Nicolaus Adjusts Price Target for CONMED to $110 From $160, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06/14CONMED CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/13CONMED : Completes Acquisition of In2Bones Global, Inc - Form 8-K
PU
06/13CONMED Completes Acquisition of In2Bones Global
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONMED CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 118 M - -
Net income 2022 102 M - -
Net Debt 2022 848 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,7x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 3 016 M 3 016 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,46x
EV / Sales 2023 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart CONMED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CONMED Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONMED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 102,15 $
Average target price 145,00 $
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Curt R. Hartman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd W. Garner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shanna L. Cotti-Osmanski Chief Information Officer & Executive VP-IT
Mark E. Tryniski Independent Director
Brian Concannon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONMED CORPORATION-27.94%3 016
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-22.49%191 010
MEDTRONIC PLC-11.16%122 108
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-0.66%69 599
HOYA CORPORATION-22.38%35 029
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-24.46%34 014