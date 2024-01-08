CONMED Corporation is a medical technology company, which provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. Its products are used by surgeons and other healthcare professionals in a variety of specialties including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. Its product lines consist of orthopedic surgery and general surgery. Orthopedic surgery consists of sports medicine and lower extremities instrumentation and implants, small bone, large bone, and specialty powered surgical instruments as well as imaging systems for use in minimally invasive surgery procedures and fees related to the sales representation, promotion, and marketing of sports medicine allograft tissue. General surgery consists of endo-mechanical instrumentation for minimally invasive laparoscopic and gastrointestinal procedures, smoke evacuation devices, a line of cardiac monitoring products as well as electrosurgical generators and related instruments.

Related indices Russell 2000