Conn's HomePlus : Celebrates First Florida Distribution Center in Lakeland

05/05/2021 | 10:37pm BST
HOUSTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN), specialty retailer of furniture, mattresses, home appliances, and consumer electronics, celebrates the milestone entrance into its 15th state, with the 413,000-square-foot logistics distribution center in Lakeland, Florida, the strategic next step for geographic expansion as part of the company's overall growth and development plans.

"We're so thankful for the warm welcome we've received as we've entered into Florida, expanding Conn's HomePlus into 15 states," said Norm Miller, Conn's Chairman and CEO. "The Lakeland distribution center is an important step in continuing the evolution of the company, creating a footprint for future development and functionality for Conn's HomePlus."

Since entering the state in 2020, Conn's HomePlus has opened six showrooms in Florida, with the capacity to open more than 40 stores across the state. Conn's HomePlus currently employs approximately 150 associates in Florida and operates over 150 retail locations across 15 states.

Offering a unique alternative for affordable home goods shopping, Conn's HomePlus™ showcases a variety of furniture, mattresses, appliances, consumer electronics, and home office products from name brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Serta, GE, and more.

For more information on Conn's HomePlus, please visit http://www.conns.com.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 150+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

  • Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;
  • Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;
  • Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment;
  • Home office, including computers, printers and accessories; and
  • At-home fitness equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals and studio cycles.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

The Zimmerman Agency
conns@zimmerman.com, 850-668-2222

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conns-homeplus-celebrates-first-florida-distribution-center-in-lakeland-301285012.html

SOURCE Conn's HomePlus


© PRNewswire 2021
