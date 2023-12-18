Conn's, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023
December 18, 2023 at 05:10 pm EST
Conn's, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended October 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 280.13 million compared to USD 321.2 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 51.3 million compared to USD 24.84 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 2.11 compared to USD 1.04 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 2.11 compared to USD 1.04 a year ago.
For the nine months, revenue was USD 871.61 million compared to USD 1,007.65 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 120.19 million compared to USD 16.49 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 4.97 compared to USD 0.68 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 4.97 compared to USD 0.68 a year ago.
Conn's, Inc. is a specialty retailer that offers a selection of consumer goods and related services in addition to credit solutions for its core consumers. The Company operates through two segments: retail and credit. The retail segment operates primarily through its stores and website. The retail segment product offerings include furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics and home office products from global brands across a range of price points. Its credit segment offers financing solutions to a large, underserved population of consumers. Its retail product categories include furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as both lay flat mattresses and mattress in a box offering. It offers home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges. It also provides home office, including computers, tablets, monitors and accessories.