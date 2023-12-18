Conn's, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended October 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 280.13 million compared to USD 321.2 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 51.3 million compared to USD 24.84 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 2.11 compared to USD 1.04 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 2.11 compared to USD 1.04 a year ago.
For the nine months, revenue was USD 871.61 million compared to USD 1,007.65 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 120.19 million compared to USD 16.49 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 4.97 compared to USD 0.68 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 4.97 compared to USD 0.68 a year ago.