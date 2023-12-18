Conn's, Inc. is a specialty retailer that offers a selection of consumer goods and related services in addition to credit solutions for its core consumers. The Company operates through two segments: retail and credit. The retail segment operates primarily through its stores and website. The retail segment product offerings include furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics and home office products from global brands across a range of price points. Its credit segment offers financing solutions to a large, underserved population of consumers. Its retail product categories include furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as both lay flat mattresses and mattress in a box offering. It offers home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges. It also provides home office, including computers, tablets, monitors and accessories.