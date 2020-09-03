Conn's, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) (“Conn’s” or the “Company”), a specialty retailer of furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics and home office products, and provider of consumer credit, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended July 31, 2020.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have focused on serving our customers by providing access to essential home-related products, while supporting our team members and communities. Overall, our second quarter results were better than expected given the unprecedented disruption the COVID-19 crisis has caused and I want to personally thank all of our associates for their continued dedication during this challenging period. While the current environment remains uncertain, I am proud of our performance, which highlights the resiliency of our business model and the actions our team has taken to successfully navigate this unprecedented pandemic,” stated Norm Miller, Conn’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Second quarter of fiscal year 2021 highlights include:
Earnings of $0.70 per diluted share, a 13% increase from the prior fiscal year period, driven by positive credit segment operating results and cost saving initiatives
Cash and third-party sales grew 51% compared to the prior fiscal year period reflecting strong demand for home-related products
Sales financed by Conn’s in-house credit declined by 36% from the prior fiscal year period as a result of tighter underwriting, despite a 5% year-over-year increase in applications
E-commerce sales grew 72% from the prior fiscal year period
Cash payment rate on outstanding loans increased to the highest second-quarter level in 9 fiscal years
Operating cash flow increased 242% year-over-year driven by growth of cash and third-party sales, strong payment rates on our customer receivables portfolio and a decline in Conn’s in-house credit originations
Second Quarter Results
Net income for the three months ended July 31, 2020 was $20.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to net income for the three months ended July 31, 2019 of $20.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income for the three months ended July 31, 2020 was $21.7 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, which excludes professional fees associated with non-recurring expenses. This compares to adjusted net income for the three months ended July 31, 2019 of $20.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted share.
Retail Segment Second Quarter Results
Retail revenues were $279.9 million for the three months ended July 31, 2020 compared to $306.3 million for the three months ended July 31, 2019, a decrease of $26.4 million or 8.6%. The decrease in retail revenue was primarily driven by a decrease in same store sales of 13.2%, partially offset by new store growth. The decrease in same store sales reflects proactive underwriting changes and industry wide supply chain disruptions, each of which was the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the three months ended July 31, 2020 and 2019, retail segment operating income was $23.2 million and $36.1 million, respectively. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted retail segment operating income for the three months ended July 31, 2020 was $24.5 million after excluding professional fees associated with non-recurring expenses. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted retail segment operating income for the three months ended July 31, 2019 was $36.1 million.
The following table presents net sales and changes in net sales by category:
Three Months Ended July 31,
Same Store
(dollars in thousands)
2020
% of Total
2019
% of Total
Change
% Change
% Change
Furniture and mattress
$
80,984
29.0
%
$
99,455
32.5
%
$
(18,471
)
(18.6
)
%
(21.9
)
%
Home appliance
107,682
38.5
99,356
32.5
8,326
8.4
3.6
Consumer electronics
47,384
16.9
53,692
17.5
(6,308
)
(11.7
)
(16.2
)
Home office
14,979
5.4
17,883
5.8
(2,904
)
(16.2
)
(20.3
)
Other
5,113
1.8
4,192
1.4
921
22.0
16.7
Product sales
256,142
91.6
274,578
89.7
(18,436
)
(6.7
)
(10.9
)
Repair service agreement commissions (1)
20,164
7.2
27,647
9.0
(7,483
)
(27.1
)
(30.2
)
Service revenues
3,430
1.2
3,837
1.3
(407
)
(10.6
)
Total net sales
$
279,736
100.0
%
$
306,062
100.0
%
$
(26,326
)
(8.6
)
%
(13.2
)
%
(1) The total change in sales of repair service agreement commissions includes retrospective commissions, which are not reflected in the change in same store sales.
Credit Segment Second Quarter Results
Credit revenues were $87.0 million for the three months ended July 31, 2020 compared to $94.8 million for the three months ended July 31, 2019, a decrease of $7.8 million or 8.2%. The decrease in credit revenue was primarily due to a decrease of 7.3% in the average balance of the customer receivable portfolio, a decrease in insurance commissions due to a decline in the balance of sale of our in-house credit financing, and a decrease in insurance retrospective income. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in the yield rate to 23.2% during the three months ended July 31, 2020, 130 basis points higher than the three months ended July 31, 2019.
Provision for bad debts decreased to $31.9 million for the three months ended July 31, 2020, from $49.8 million for the three months ended July 31, 2019, a decrease of $17.9 million. The decrease was driven by a greater decrease in the allowance for bad debts during the three months ended July 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended July 31, 2019. The decrease in the allowance for bad debts was primarily driven by the year-over-year decrease in the customer accounts receivable portfolio, a decrease in the estimated loss rate driven by a decline in delinquencies and higher charge-offs.
Credit segment operating income was $18.2 million for the three months ended July 31, 2020, compared to $5.7 million for the three months ended July 31, 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted credit segment operating income for the three months ended July 31, 2020 was $18.4 million after excluding professional fees associated with non-recurring expenses. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted credit segment operating income for the three months ended July 31, 2019 was $5.7 million.
Additional information on the credit portfolio and its performance may be found in the Customer Accounts Receivable Portfolio Statistics table included within this press release and in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2020, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2020 (the “Second Quarter Form 10-Q”).
Showroom and Facilities Update
The Company opened two new Conn’s HomePlus® showrooms during the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and has opened two new Conn’s HomePlus® showrooms during the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, bringing the total showroom count to 143 in 14 states. During fiscal year 2021, the Company plans to open a total of seven to nine new showrooms in existing states to leverage current infrastructure.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of July 31, 2020, the Company had $409.7 million of immediately available borrowing capacity under its $650.0 million revolving credit facility, prior to giving effect to a minimum liquidity requirement of $125.0 million pursuant to the third amendment to our revolving credit facility. The Company also had $6.4 million of unrestricted cash available for use.
Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call on September 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. CT / 11 a.m. ET, to discuss its financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2020. Participants can join the call by dialing 877-451-6152 or 201-389-0879. The conference call will also be broadcast simultaneously via webcast on a listen-only basis. A link to the earnings release, webcast and second quarter fiscal year 2021 conference call presentation will be available at ir.conns.com.
Replay of the telephonic call can be accessed through September 10, 2020 by dialing 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and Conference ID: 13705652.
About Conn’s, Inc.
Conn’s is a specialty retailer currently operating 143 retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The Company’s primary product categories include:
Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as both traditional and specialty mattresses;
Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;
Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, 4K Ultra HD, 8K and smart televisions, gaming products and home theater and portable audio equipment; and
Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.
Additionally, Conn’s offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn’s provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including but not limited to, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include information concerning our future financial performance, business strategy, plans, goals and objectives. Statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “predict,” “will,” “potential,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and actual results may differ materially. A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: general economic conditions impacting our customers or potential customers; our ability to execute periodic securitizations of future originated customer loans on favorable terms; our ability to continue existing customer financing programs or to offer new customer financing programs; changes in the delinquency status of our credit portfolio; unfavorable developments in ongoing litigation; increased regulatory oversight; higher than anticipated net charge-offs in the credit portfolio; the success of our planned opening of new stores; technological and market developments and sales trends for our major product offerings; our ability to manage effectively the selection of our major product offerings; our ability to protect against cyber-attacks or data security breaches and to protect the integrity and security of individually identifiable data of our customers and employees; our ability to fund our operations, capital expenditures, debt repayment and expansion from cash flows from operations, borrowings from our revolving credit facility, and proceeds from accessing debt or equity markets; the effects of epidemics or pandemics, including the COVID-19 outbreak; the impact of our previous restatement and correction of the Company’s previously issued financial statements; the previously identified material weakness in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting and the Company’s ability to remediate that material weakness; the initiation of legal or regulatory proceedings with respect to the prior restatement and corrections; the adverse effects on the Company’s business, results of operations, financial condition and stock price as a result of the previous restatement and correction process; and other risks detailed in Part I, Item 1A, Risk Factors, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize (or the consequences of such a development changes), or should our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to provide periodic updates or guidance. All forward-looking statements attributable to us, or to persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.
S.M. Berger & Company Andrew Berger (216) 464-6400
CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended July 31,
Six Months Ended July 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Total net sales
$
279,736
$
306,062
$
510,066
$
568,041
Finance charges and other revenues
87,180
94,997
174,010
186,530
Total revenues
366,916
401,059
684,076
754,571
Costs and expenses:
Cost of goods sold
176,623
182,065
323,637
339,293
Selling, general and administrative expense
115,278
127,484
228,285
245,398
Provision for bad debts
32,045
49,736
149,371
89,782
Charges and credits
1,534
—
3,589
(695
)
Total costs and expenses
325,480
359,285
704,882
673,778
Operating income (loss)
41,436
41,774
(20,806
)
80,793
Interest expense
13,222
14,396
28,215
28,893
Income (loss) before income taxes
28,214
27,378
(49,021
)
51,900
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
7,694
7,404
(13,339
)
12,417
Net income (loss)
$
20,520
$
19,974
$
(35,682
)
$
39,483
Income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.71
$
0.64
$
(1.23
)
$
1.25
Diluted
$
0.70
$
0.62
$
(1.23
)
$
1.23
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
29,070,607
31,442,909
28,948,216
31,660,320
Diluted
29,140,546
31,958,704
28,948,216
32,198,024
CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED RETAIL SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended July 31,
Six Months Ended July 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Product sales
$
256,142
$
274,578
$
463,340
$
509,023
Repair service agreement commissions
20,164
27,647
40,265
51,671
Service revenues
3,430
3,837
6,461
7,347
Total net sales
279,736
306,062
510,066
568,041
Finance charges and other
196
203
431
405
Total revenues
279,932
306,265
510,497
568,446
Costs and expenses:
Cost of goods sold
176,623
182,065
323,637
339,293
Selling, general and administrative expense
78,584
88,147
156,758
167,769
Provision for bad debts
182
(19
)
350
110
Charges and credits
1,355
—
1,355
(695
)
Total costs and expenses
256,744
270,193
482,100
506,477
Operating income
$
23,188
$
36,072
$
28,397
$
61,969
Retail gross margin
36.9
%
40.5
%
36.5
%
40.3
%
Selling, general and administrative expense as percent of revenues
28.1
%
28.8
%
30.7
%
29.5
%
Operating margin
8.3
%
11.8
%
5.6
%
10.9
%
Store count:
Beginning of period
139
127
137
123
Opened
2
4
4
8
End of period
141
131
141
131
CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CREDIT SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended July 31,
Six Months Ended July 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Finance charges and other revenues
$
86,984
$
94,794
$
173,579
$
186,125
Costs and expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expense
36,694
39,337
71,527
77,629
Provision for bad debts
31,863
49,755
149,021
89,672
Charges and credits
179
—
2,234
—
Total costs and expenses
68,736
89,092
222,782
167,301
Operating income (loss)
18,248
5,702
(49,203
)
18,824
Interest expense
13,222
14,396
28,215
28,893
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
5,026
$
(8,694
)
$
(77,418
)
$
(10,069
)
Selling, general and administrative expense as
percent of revenues
42.2
%
41.5
%
41.2
%
41.7
%
Selling, general and administrative expense as
percent of average outstanding customer accounts receivable balance (annualized)
10.3
%
10.2
%
9.6
%
10.0
%
Operating margin
21.0
%
6.0
%
(28.3
)%
10.1
%
CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE PORTFOLIO STATISTICS (unaudited)
As of July 31,
2020
2019
Weighted average credit score of outstanding balances (1)
596
594
Average outstanding customer balance
$
2,589
$
2,711
Balances 60+ days past due as a percentage of total customer portfolio carrying value (2)(3)(4)
10.0
%
8.7
%
Balances 60+ days past due (in thousands) (2)(4)
$
131,696
$
132,187
Re-aged balance as a percentage of total customer portfolio carrying value (2)(3)(4)
29.9
%
25.8
%
Re-aged balance (in thousands) (2)(4)
$
392,610
$
389,591
Carrying value of account balances re-aged more than six months (in thousands) (3)
$
103,220
$
97,510
Allowance for bad debts and uncollectible interest as a percentage of total customer
accounts receivable portfolio balance (5)
24.8
%
13.3
%
Percent of total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance represented by no-interest
option receivables
18.3
%
23.7
%
Three Months Ended July 31,
Six Months Ended July 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total applications processed
326,958
311,062
622,509
569,849
Weighted average origination credit score of sales financed (1)
617
609
613
609
Percent of total applications approved and utilized
20.0
%
28.0
%
21.1
%
27.8
%
Average income of credit customer at origination
$
46,300
$
45,700
$
46,300
$
45,500
Percent of retail sales paid for by:
In-house financing, including down payments received
48.5
%
68.8
%
55.1
%
68.5
%
Third-party financing
23.9
%
17.7
%
20.8
%
16.9
%
Third-party lease-to-own option
8.4
%
6.5
%
8.4
%
7.3
%
80.8
%
93.0
%
84.3
%
92.7
%
(1) Credit scores exclude non-scored accounts. (2) Accounts that become delinquent after being re-aged are included in both the delinquency and re-aged amounts. (3) Carrying value reflects the total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance, net of deferred fees and origination costs, the allowance for no-interest option credit programs and the allowance for uncollectible interest. (4) Increase was primarily driven by higher risk loans originated during the first half of fiscal year 2020 and an increase in new customer mix. (5) For the period ended July 31, 2020, the allowance for bad debts and uncollectible interest is based on the expected loss methodology. For the period ended July 31, 2019, the allowance for bad debts and uncollectible interest is based on the incurred loss methodology.
CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)
July 31, 2020
January 31, 2020
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,385
$
5,485
Restricted cash
63,836
75,370
Customer accounts receivable, net of allowances
514,528
673,742
Other accounts receivable
55,335
68,753
Inventories
180,893
219,756
Income taxes receivable
15,539
4,315
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
9,440
11,445
Total current assets
845,956
1,058,866
Long-term portion of customer accounts receivable, net of allowances
479,632
663,761
Property and equipment, net
192,300
173,031
Operating lease right-of-use assets
266,046
242,457
Deferred income taxes
43,243
18,599
Other assets
14,523
12,055
Total assets
$
1,841,700
$
2,168,769
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Current finance lease obligations
$
758
$
605
Accounts payable
63,269
48,554
Accrued expenses
73,719
63,090
Operating lease liability - current
38,003
35,390
Other current liabilities
18,084
14,631
Total current liabilities
193,833
162,270
Operating lease liability - non current
355,577
329,081
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations
748,902
1,025,535
Other long-term liabilities
24,802
24,703
Total liabilities
1,323,114
1,541,589
Stockholders’ equity
518,586
627,180
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,841,700
$
2,168,769
CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Basis for presentation of non-GAAP disclosures:
To supplement the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company also provides the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted retail segment operating income, adjusted credit segment operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, comparable GAAP measures and should be considered in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. They are intended to provide additional insight into our operations and the factors and trends affecting the business. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to financial statement readers because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics we use in our financial and operational decision making and (2) they are used by some of our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze our operating results.
RETAIL SEGMENT ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME AND RETAIL SEGMENT ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN
Three Months Ended July 31,
Six Months Ended July 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Retail segment operating income, as reported
$
23,188
$
36,072
$
28,397
$
61,969
Adjustments:
Professional fees (1)
1,355
—
1,355
—
Facility relocation costs (2)
—
—
—
(695
)
Retail segment operating income, as adjusted
$
24,543
$
36,072
$
29,752
$
61,274
Retail segment total revenues
$
279,932
$
306,265
$
510,497
$
568,446
(1) Represents professional fees associated with non-recurring expenses.
(2) Represents a gain from increased sublease income related to the consolidation of our corporate headquarters.
CREDIT SEGMENT ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AND CREDIT SEGMENT ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN
Three Months Ended July 31,
Six Months Ended July 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Credit segment operating income (loss), as reported
$
18,248
$
5,702
$
(49,203
)
$
18,824
Adjustments:
Professional fees (1)
179
—
2,234
—
Credit segment operating income (loss), as adjusted
$
18,427
$
5,702
$
(46,969
)
$
18,824
Credit segment total revenues
$
86,984
$
94,794
$
173,579
$
186,125
(1) Represents professional fees associated with non-recurring expenses.
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE
Three Months Ended July 31,
Six Months Ended July 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss), as reported
$
20,520
$
19,974
$
(35,682
)
$
39,483
Adjustments:
Professional fees (1)
1,534
—
3,589
—
Facility relocation costs (2)
—
—
—
(695
)
Tax impact of adjustments
(343
)
—
(803
)
156
Net income (loss), as adjusted
$
21,711
$
19,974
$
(32,896
)
$
38,944
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted
29,140,546
31,958,704
28,948,216
32,198,024
Earnings (loss) per share:
As reported
$
0.70
$
0.62
$
(1.23
)
$
1.23
As adjusted
$
0.75
$
0.62
$
(1.14
)
$
1.21
(1) Represents professional fees associated with non-recurring expenses.
(2) Represents a gain from increased sublease income related to the consolidation of our corporate headquarters.