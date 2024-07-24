CONNS INC FILES FOR CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY- COURT FILING

Conn's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture and mattresses, appliances, and consumer electronics. The Company offers branded durable consumer goods and related services in addition to proprietary credit solutions for its core consumers. The Company operates in two segments: retail and credit. The retail segment operates primarily through its stores and Website. The retail segment product offerings include furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics and home office products from global brands across a wide range of price points. The credit segment offers financing solutions to a large, under-served population of credit-constrained consumers who typically have limited credit alternatives. Its home appliances include refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges. Its furniture and mattresses include furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as both flat mattresses.