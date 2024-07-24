July 23 (Reuters) - Conn's Inc:
* CONNS INC FILES FOR CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY- COURT FILING
* CONN'S INC LISTS BOTH ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN THE RANGE OF $1 BILLION TO $10 BILLION - COURT FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
