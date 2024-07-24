Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Conn's, Inc. (“Conn’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CONN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 26, 2024, Bloomberg reported that Conn’s hired a financial adviser to help rework its debt load and integrate a chain of stores it bought last year. On this news, Conn’s stock price fell $0.75, or 38.3%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $1.21 per share on June 27, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 24, 2024, Bloomberg reported that Conn’s had filed for bankruptcy, stating that the Company “plans to shut down after trouble integrating a recent acquisition compounded the pain of lagging sales.”

On this news, Conn’s stock price fell $0.16, or 31%, to close at $0.35 per share trading on July 24, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Conn's securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240724073966/en/