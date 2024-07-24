The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Conn's, Inc. (“Conn’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CONN) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 26, 2024, Bloomberg reported that Conn’s hired a financial adviser to help rework its debt load and integrating a chain of stores it bought last year. On this news, Conn’s stock price fell $0.75, or 38.3%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $1.21 per share on June 27, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 24, 2024, Bloomberg reported that Conn’s had filed for bankruptcy, stating that the Company “plans to shut down after trouble integrating a recent acquisition compounded the pain of lagging sales.”

On this news, Conn’s stock price fell as much as 38% during intraday trading on July 24, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

