Connect Biopharma : Announces First Subject Dosed in Phase 2 Trial Evaluating CBP-201 in Adult Patients with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps (Form 6-K)

Connect Biopharma Announces First Subject Dosed in Phase 2 Trial Evaluating

CBP-201 in Adult Patients with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps

SAN DIEGO, CA and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China - September 8th 2021 - Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) ('Connect Biopharma' or the 'Company'), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced that the first subject has been dosed in a Phase 2 trial evaluating CBP-201 in adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps ('CRSwNP').

This multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial was designed to evaluate the effect of CBP-201 administered as a subcutaneous injection ('SC') on a background of mometasone furoate nasal spray ('MFNS)' in reducing endoscopic nasal polyp score ('NPS') and nasal congestion/obstruction score ('NCS') severity in eligible patients with CRSwNP whose disease remains inadequately controlled despite daily treatment with intranasal corticosteroid ('INCS') therapy in comparison to placebo. The trial is divided into a treatment period of 24 weeks and a follow-up period of 8 weeks and is expected to enroll approximately 140 patients with CRSwNP across approximately 60 clinical sites in the United States, China, European Union and Eurasian Economic Union (NCT04783389).

'CRSwNP is a chronic inflammatory condition that can cause long-term symptoms that negatively affect patients' health-related quality of life,' says Dr. Rodney J. Schlosser, M.D., Director of Rhinology and Sinus Surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina, Investigator in the Phase 2 study. 'Current treatment options for CRSwNP are limited, some patients do not respond well and there is an unmet need for therapies that can prove to be effective and safe in controlling symptoms and minimizing reoccurrences.'

'The initiation of this global clinical trial in CRSwNP expands our ongoing research programs exploring the potential of CBP-201 in patients with atopic dermatitis and asthma, and reinforces our commitment to developing treatment solutions for patients suffering with chronic type 2 inflammatory diseases where IL-4 and IL-13 are known to play critical roles,' said Zheng Wei, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of Connect Biopharma.

About Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps

Chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is characterized by chronic inflammation of the nasal mucosa and paranasal sinuses, is a common condition with an estimated prevalence of 5-12% of the general population. Approximately 25-30% of individuals with CRS develop nasal polyps, which are growths that occur in the nasal passages and sinuses and are frequently associated with asthma, allergic rhinitis and chronic rhinosinusitis. As nasal polyps increase in size and/or number, they can interfere with normal breathing and may lead to a loss of sense of smell. In some cases, nasal polyps may need to be removed surgically. Patients with CRSwNP may experience significant morbidity and can have decreased quality of life. Despite the availability of an injectable biologic for nasal polyps due to chronic rhinosinusitis, many patients continue to have unmet medical need.