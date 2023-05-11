Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNOB   US20786W1071

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.

(CNOB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:18:44 2023-05-11 am EDT
13.70 USD   -2.25%
10:04aConnectone Bancorp : Depositary Shares (each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of 5.25% Series A Non-Cumulative, perpetual preferred stock) - Form 8-K
PU
09:55aConnectone Bancorp, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ConnectOne Bancorp : Depositary Shares (each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of 5.25% Series A Non-Cumulative, perpetual preferred stock) - Form 8-K

05/11/2023 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
cnob20230511_8k.htm
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C.20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 11, 2023
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.
(Exact name of Company as specified in its charter)
New Jersey
000-11486
52-1273725
(State or other jurisdiction
(Commission
(IRS Employer
of incorporation)
File Number)
Identification No
301 Sylvan Avenue
Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey
07632
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Company's telephone number, including area code (201) 816-8900
☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock
CNOB
NASDAQ
Depositary Shares (each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of 5.25% Series A Non-Cumulative, perpetual preferred stock)
CNOBP
NASDAQ
Item 8.01 Other Events
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") is providing additional information regarding certain of its compensation policies, and specifically regarding its annual incentive compensation program awards for 2022. In setting the performance measures for 2022, the Company's Compensation Committee took into account a number of factors, including the fact that during 2021, the Company (like many financial institutions) recorded releases from its loan loss reserves, benefiting 2021's performance, based on improved macroeconomic data. While the macroeconomic data remained stable during 2022, the Company experienced strong loan growth (an increase of $1.3 billion), resulting in a provision during 2022 of $17.8 million, versus an allowance release of $5.5 million during 2021. The Committee also considered the Company's planned growth and need for investment in talent, which resulted in an increase in average head count of approximately 10% and increased employee compensation and benefits expense by $16.9 million. Critical hires included a former Chief Lending Officer of a Long Island based institution, along with his team, to bolster our Long Island market and a health care lending team the Company hired from a competitor bank that was sold. In addition, we provided additional financial support to our Fintech subsidiary, Boefly. Based on the forgoing, the Company's Compensation Committee believed that the targets set for 2002 reflected at least the same level of rigor historically applied, if not an increase in rigor.
As can be seen from the table below, despite these changes year over year from 2021 to 2022, the Company's actual performance in 2022 would have qualified for stretch payouts in either year under the Core Return on Assets and Operating Efficiency Ratio metrics applied to the annual incentive compensation program in either year:
Performance
Measure
Threshold
2021
Threshold
2022
Target
2021
Target
2022
Stretch
2021
Stretch
2022
Actual
Performance
2022
Core Return on Assets
1.05%
1.00%
1.25%
1.20%
1.45%
1.40%
1.47%
Operating Efficiency Ratio
43.5%
44.0%
41.5%
42.0%
40.0%
40.0%
39.0%
Finally, historically, the Company's Long Term Compensation Program has used a single metric for performance to determine whether awards have been earned. In order to keep pace with emerging best practices, beginning with Long Term Compensation Awards granted in 2024, the Company's Compensation Committee will begin considering more than one performance metric.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.
(Registrant)
Dated: May 11, 2023
By:/s/ William S. Burns
WILLIAM S. BURNS
Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 14:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.
10:04aConnectone Bancorp : Depositary Shares (each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of ..
PU
09:55aConnectone Bancorp, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/01Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Price Target on ConnectOne Bancorp to $24 From $26, Mai..
MT
04/27Transcript : ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023
CI
04/27Tranche Update on ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 11,..
CI
04/27ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend, Will Be Paid on June 1, 202..
CI
04/27Connectone : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
GL
04/27ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 273 M - -
Net income 2023 88,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,26x
Yield 2023 4,76%
Capitalization 547 M 547 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 511
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,01 $
Average target price 22,67 $
Spread / Average Target 61,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank S. Sorrentino Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William S. Burns Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Christopher J. Ewing Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Stephen T. Boswell Lead Independent Director
Michael W. Kempner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.-42.13%547
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.72%398 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.19%245 176
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.51%217 717
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.45%176 518
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.14%165 961
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer