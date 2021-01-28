ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
01/28/2021 | 07:01am EST
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $25.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $24.8 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $20.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.64 in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $0.62 in the third quarter of 2020 and $0.59 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Full-year 2020 net income was $71.3 million, compared to $73.4 million for the full-year 2019. Diluted earnings per share for the full-year 2020 was $1.79, compared with $2.07 for the full-year 2019.
Included in net income were provisions for loan losses of $5.0 million for both the fourth and third quarters of 2020 and $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Also included in net income were merger and restructuring expenses of $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, while there were no such charges in both the fourth and third quarters of 2020. On a pre-tax, pre-provision and pre-merger charges basis, earnings were $38.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, $37.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, and $28.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “ConnectOne had a great finish to the year and I’m extremely pleased with the continued execution of our operating strategies. We reported record pretax, pre-provision earnings, our net interest margin widened for the fourth consecutive quarter, we have begun to reengage in organic loan growth, and our efficiency ratio improved to 39.5%. Even with an additional $5 million in loan loss provisioning, we delivered outstanding performance metrics for the quarter. Return on assets was 1.4% and our return on tangible common equity exceeded 15% while our tangible book value per share increased by $0.62 per share, or nearly 4%, in just one quarter to $17.49. Consistent with the progression we have anticipated, total COVID-19 related deferrals as of year-end fell to $210 million, or approximately 3.5% of total loans.”
“Our hearts go out to those who were impacted by the virus as we also watched our communities demonstrate resilience and strength. I’m equally proud of the role the ConnectOne team played in supporting our clients during this challenging time and grateful to our Board of Directors for their unwavering commitment and guidance,” Mr. Sorrentino added. “We continue to operate our Bank efficiently and effectively and are optimistic that the operating environment will continue to improve throughout 2021, resulting in strong growth, favorable lending spreads, and best-in-class performance metrics for ConnectOne. Over the past year, our capital and reserves have grown significantly, providing us the flexibility to grow both organically and through opportunistic M&A, and to return excess capital to shareholders. As a technology-forward bank, we look forward to furthering our investments in infrastructure, communication tools and digital channels as we position our bank for growth in a post-pandemic environment.”
“Underscoring our solid capital position and our continued confidence in ConnectOne’s future performance, we are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has reinstated our previously suspended share repurchase program,” Mr. Sorrentino concluded. The Company has approximately 0.6 million shares remaining of the total authorized 1.2 million shares to repurchase.
Dividend Declaration
The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 1, 2021, to all shareholders of record on February 15, 2021.
Operating Results
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $61.8 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 1.4%, from the third quarter of 2020. The increase from the third quarter of 2020 resulted from a 1.1% increase in average interest-earning assets and a 1 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.50% from 3.49%. The net interest margin widened despite the negative impact of additional liquidity in the quarter, reflecting continued improvement in the Bank’s cost and mix of funding sources as well as the resiliency of our asset yields. Included in interest income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) fee income of approximately $2.4 million, compared to $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Deferred PPP fees were $5.7 million as of December 31, 2020.
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by $13.9 million, or 29.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2019 resulted primarily from a 24.3% increase in average interest-earning assets, largely due to PPP originations and the Bancorp of New Jersey (“BNJ”) acquisition, and a 14 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.50% from 3.36%. The widening of the net interest margin resulted from a 76 basis-point reduction in the cost of funding interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 50 basis-point reduction in the yield on average interest-earning assets.
Noninterest income totaled $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in noninterest income of $0.1 million from the third quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to a decrease in BOLI income of $0.3 million, which resulted from a third quarter 2020 death benefit, offset by an increase in net gains on sale of commercial and residential loans. The increase in noninterest income of $1.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to an increase in BOLI income and an increase in gains on sale of loans.
Noninterest expenses totaled $26.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, $26.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $22.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Included in noninterest expenses were merger-related charges totaling $0.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, while there were no such charges in the fourth and third quarters of 2020. Noninterest expenses decreased by $0.1 million from the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily the result of lower salaries and employee benefits of $0.5 million due to the final realization of cost saves related to the BNJ acquisition and lower incentive compensation accruals, and a $0.2 million decrease in FDIC insurance expense, partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in professional and consulting, occupancy and other expenses. Noninterest expenses increased by $5.1 million, excluding merger-related charges, from the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily the result of the BNJ acquisition which contributed to increases of $1.7 million in salaries and employee benefits, $1.3 million in occupancy and equipment, $0.8 million in professional and consulting and $0.3 million in data processing.
Income tax expense was $7.8 million for both the fourth and third quarters of 2020 and $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The effective tax rates for the fourth quarter of 2020, third quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019 were 23.5%, 23.9% and 23.0%, respectively. The currently estimated effective tax rate for core earnings in 2021 is in the 23%-24% range, assuming no change in statutory rates.
Asset Quality
The Company has postponed the adoption of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standard as permitted under the accounting relief provisions of the CARES Act. While management is still evaluating its options, we currently anticipate CECL adoption to occur as of January 1, 2021.
The provision for loan losses was $5.0 million for both the fourth and third quarters of 2020, and $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. We continue to work with our borrowers, where necessary, to provide additional support and guidance during this unprecedented difficult operating environment. The Bank has relatively low exposure to perceived at-risk industries, such as energy and hospitality and, consistent with our extensive experience and low loss history in real estate lending, a large portion of our loan portfolio is well-secured and was underwritten with prudent loan-to-value ratios, debt service coverage ratios and cap rates. Meanwhile, our well-managed commercial lending program, which has avoided higher risk industries, is virtually all full recourse. Nevertheless, as the pandemic crisis persists, there remains potential for increased levels of impaired loans across all segments of the portfolio.
Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, were $61.7 million as of December 31, 2020, $65.5 million as of September 30, 2020 and $49.5 million as of December 31, 2019. Included in nonperforming assets were taxi medallion loans totaling $23.0 million as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 and $23.4 million as of December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets (including taxi medallion loans) as a percentage of total assets were 0.82% as of December 31, 2020, 0.88% as of September 30, 2020 and 0.80% as of December 31, 2019. Excluding the taxi medallion loans, nonaccrual loans were $38.2 million as of December 31, 2020, $42.5 million as of September 30, 2020 and $26.1 million as of December 31, 2019, representing a ratio of nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) to loans receivable of 0.62%, 0.68% and 0.51%, respectively.
The annualized net loan charge-off (recovery) ratio was 0.00% for the fourth quarter of 2020, (0.03)% for the third quarter of 2020 and 0.08% for the fourth quarter of 2019. During the third quarter of 2020, the Bank received a $0.8 million recovery on a previously charged-off commercial real estate credit. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.27%, 1.19%, and 0.75% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses represented 1.36%, 1.29%, and 0.75% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans, excluding taxi medallion loans, was 204.9% as of December 31, 2020, 174.9% as of September 30, 2020 and 147.0% as of December 31, 2019.
Selected Balance Sheet Items
The Company’s total assets were $7.6 billion, an increase of $1.4 billion from December 31, 2019. Loans receivable were $6.2 billion, an increase of $1.1 billion from December 31, 2019. The increase in total assets and loans receivable were primarily attributable to the acquisition of BNJ and the origination of PPP loans. As of December 31, 2020, PPP loans totaled $398 million.
The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $915 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $184 million from December 31, 2019. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily attributable to the acquisition of BNJ, which increased capital by $118 million, and an increase of $60 million in retained earnings. As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.50% and $17.49, respectively. As of December 31, 2019, the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.38% and $16.06, respectively. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were approximately $219 million as of December 31, 2020 and $168 million and December 31, 2019.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call
Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on January 28, 2021 to review the Company's financial performance and operating results. The conference call dial-in number is 201-689-8471, access code 13714733. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Relations" link on the Company's website https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 28, 2021 and ending on Thursday, February 4, 2021 by dialing 412-317-6671, access code 13714733. An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.
About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank offers a full suite of both commercial and consumer banking and lending products and services through its banking offices located across New York and New Jersey. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities Exchange Commission, as supplemented by the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, changes in accounting principles and guidelines and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its employees and operations, and its customers. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
63,637
$
65,717
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
240,119
135,766
Cash and cash equivalents
303,756
201,483
Securities available-for-sale
487,955
404,701
Equity securities
13,387
11,185
Loans held-for-sale
4,710
33,250
Loans receivable
6,236,307
5,113,527
Less: Allowance for loan losses
79,226
38,293
Net loans receivable
6,157,081
5,075,234
Investment in restricted stock, at cost
25,099
27,397
Bank premises and equipment, net
30,108
19,236
Accrued interest receivable
35,317
20,949
Bank owned life insurance
165,960
137,961
Right of use operating lease assets
16,159
15,137
Goodwill
208,372
162,574
Core deposit intangibles
10,977
5,460
Other assets
88,458
59,465
Total assets
$
7,547,339
$
6,174,032
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
1,339,108
$
861,728
Interest-bearing
4,620,116
3,905,814
Total deposits
5,959,224
4,767,542
Borrowings
425,954
500,293
Operating lease liabilities
18,026
16,449
Subordinated debentures, net of debt issuance costs
202,648
128,885
Other liabilities
26,177
29,673
Total liabilities
6,632,029
5,442,842
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
586,946
468,571
Additional paid-in capital
23,887
21,344
Retained earnings
331,951
271,782
Treasury stock
(30,271
)
(29,360
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
2,797
(1,147
)
Total stockholders' equity
915,310
731,190
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,547,339
$
6,174,032
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
12-31-20
12-31-19
12-31-20
12-31-19
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
73,123
$
64,833
$
296,611
$
255,479
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable
1,373
1,700
6,456
9,131
Tax-exempt
649
824
2,797
3,929
Dividends
374
409
1,642
1,778
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
69
242
694
1,167
Total interest income
75,588
68,008
308,200
271,484
Interest expense
Deposits
9,630
16,272
52,386
65,570
Borrowings
4,587
4,305
17,823
19,595
Total interest expense
14,217
20,577
70,209
85,165
Net interest income
61,371
47,431
237,991
186,319
Provision for loan losses
5,000
500
41,000
8,100
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
56,371
46,931
196,991
178,219
Noninterest income
Income on bank owned life insurance
1,314
914
5,007
3,484
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale
841
169
2,085
512
Deposit, loan and other income
1,300
1,209
7,077
4,025
Net (losses) gains on equity securities
(13
)
(46
)
202
294
Net (losses) gains on sale of securities available-for-sale
-
-
29
(280
)
Total noninterest income
3,442
2,246
14,400
8,035
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
14,581
12,881
58,758
49,135
Occupancy and equipment
3,689
2,380
13,882
9,712
FDIC insurance
948
795
4,002
2,011
Professional and consulting
2,210
1,428
7,383
5,506
Marketing and advertising
256
273
1,200
1,353
Data processing
1,479
1,151
6,008
4,503
Merger and restructuring expenses
-
871
14,640
8,955
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
1,047
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
628
340
2,559
1,408
Increase in value of acquisition price
-
2,333
-
Other expenses
2,611
2,078
10,236
8,598
Total noninterest expenses
26,402
22,197
121,001
92,228
Income before income tax expense
33,411
26,980
90,390
94,026
Income tax expense
7,770
6,197
19,101
20,631
Net income
$
25,641
$
20,783
$
71,289
$
73,395
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.64
$
0.59
$
1.80
$
2.08
Diluted
0.64
0.59
1.79
2.07
ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
As of
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Selected Financial Data
(dollars in thousands)
Total assets
$
7,547,339
$
7,449,559
$
7,617,184
$
7,279,327
$
6,174,032
Loans receivable:
Commercial
$
1,092,404
$
1,125,273
$
1,151,025
$
1,203,818
$
1,096,224
PPP loans
397,492
474,022
473,999
-
-
Commercial real estate
2,103,468
2,001,311
1,987,695
1,981,149
1,559,354
Multifamily
1,712,153
1,703,290
1,723,273
1,762,651
1,518,400
Commercial construction
617,747
614,112
673,893
676,836
620,969
Residential
322,564
343,376
366,315
387,400
320,019
Consumer
1,853
1,876
2,001
1,965
3,328
Gross loans
6,247,681
6,263,260
6,378,201
6,013,819
5,118,294
Unearned net origination fees
(11,374
)
(12,209
)
(14,934
)
(4,509
)
(4,767
)
Loans receivable
6,236,307
6,251,051
6,363,267
6,009,310
5,113,527
Loans held-for-sale
4,710
8,508
11,212
32,425
33,250
Total loans
$
6,241,017
$
6,259,559
$
6,374,479
$
6,041,735
$
5,146,777
Investment securities
$
501,342
$
466,415
$
431,833
$
460,101
$
415,886
Goodwill and other intangible assets
219,349
219,977
220,605
221,263
168,034
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
1,339,108
$
1,270,021
$
1,276,070
$
979,778
$
861,728
Time deposits
1,464,133
1,619,609
1,807,864
1,974,400
1,553,721
Other interest-bearing deposits
3,155,983
2,909,126
2,742,927
2,555,014
2,352,093
Total deposits
$
5,959,224
$
5,798,756
$
5,826,861
$
5,509,192
$
4,767,542
Borrowings
$
425,954
$
506,225
$
667,062
$
726,856
$
500,293
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs)
202,648
202,552
202,476
128,967
128,885
Total stockholders' equity
915,310
890,736
867,741
853,710
731,190
Quarterly Average Balances
Total assets
$
7,547,651
$
7,474,002
$
7,684,403
$
7,106,027
$
6,084,607
Loans receivable:
Commercial
$
1,557,303
$
1,610,423
$
1,539,749
$
1,146,773
$
1,085,640
Commercial real estate (including multifamily)
3,704,197
3,679,297
3,722,966
3,723,991
3,074,889
Commercial construction
615,439
646,281
675,698
663,036
642,476
Residential
332,403
352,426
374,283
390,655
318,413
Consumer
3,309
2,536
1,898
3,007
4,165
Gross loans
6,212,651
6,290,963
6,314,594
5,927,462
5,125,583
Unearned net origination fees
(12,023
)
(13,292
)
(13,420
)
(4,648
)
(5,031
)
Loans receivable
6,200,628
6,277,671
6,301,174
5,922,814
5,120,552
Loans held-for-sale
9,003
10,772
31,329
33,655
33,163
Total loans
$
6,209,631
$
6,288,443
$
6,332,503
$
5,956,469
$
5,153,715
Investment securities
$
469,820
$
429,947
$
452,224
$
458,642
$
427,973
Goodwill and other intangible assets
219,761
220,391
221,039
221,075
168,257
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
1,294,447
$
1,253,235
$
1,277,428
$
955,358
$
844,332
Time deposits
1,577,338
1,728,129
1,905,165
1,962,714
1,533,425
Other interest-bearing deposits
3,094,536
2,881,592
2,639,052
2,660,755
2,348,752
Total deposits
$
5,966,321
$
5,862,956
$
5,821,645
$
5,578,827
$
4,726,509
Borrowings
$
410,098
$
467,399
$
798,648
$
477,121
$
452,837
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs)
202,595
202,502
141,904
128,913
128,830
Total stockholders' equity
906,153
883,364
868,796
864,241
732,173
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Net interest income
$
61,371
$
60,549
$
60,790
$
55,281
$
47,431
Provision for loan losses
5,000
5,000
15,000
16,000
500
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
56,371
55,549
45,790
39,281
46,931
Noninterest income
Income on bank owned life insurance
1,314
1,598
1,128
967
914
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale
841
614
237
393
169
Deposit, loan and other income
1,300
1,278
3,212
1,287
1,209
Net (losses) gains on equity securities
(13
)
(7
)
44
178
(46
)
Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities
-
-
-
29
-
Total noninterest income
3,442
3,483
4,621
2,854
2,246
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
14,581
15,114
14,500
14,563
12,881
Occupancy and equipment
3,689
3,566
3,156
3,471
2,380
FDIC insurance
948
1,105
1,093
856
795
Professional and consulting
2,210
1,926
1,673
1,574
1,428
Marketing and advertising
256
214
426
304
273
Data processing
1,479
1,470
1,586
1,473
1,151
Merger expenses
-
-
5,146
9,494
871
Amortization of core deposit intangible
628
627
652
652
340
Increase in value of acquisition price
-
-
2,333
-
-
Other expenses
2,611
2,456
2,498
2,671
2,078
Total noninterest expenses
26,402
26,478
33,063
35,058
22,197
Income before income tax expense
33,411
32,554
17,348
7,077
26,980
Income tax expense
7,770
7,768
2,516
1,047
6,197
Net income
$
25,641
$
24,786
$
14,832
$
6,030
$
20,783
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
39,726,791
39,653,832
39,611,712
39,510,810
35,245,285
Diluted EPS
$
0.64
$
0.62
$
0.37
$
0.15
$
0.59
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Pre-tax, Pre-provision and Pre-merger charges Earnings
Net income
$
25,641
$
24,786
$
14,832
$
6,030
$
20,783
Income tax expense
7,770
7,768
2,516
1,047
6,197
Merger charges
-
-
5,146
9,494
871
Provision for loan losses
5,000
5,000
15,000
16,000
500
Pre-tax, pre-provision and pre-merger charges earnings
$
38,411
$
37,554
$
37,494
$
32,571
$
28,351
Return on Assets Measures
Average assets
$
7,547,651
$
7,474,002
$
7,684,403
$
7,106,027
$
6,084,607
Return on avg. assets
1.35
%
1.32
%
0.78
%
0.34
%
1.36
%
Return on avg. assets (pre tax, pre-provision and pre-merger charges)
2.02
2.00
1.96
1.84
1.85
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Return on Equity Measures
(dollars in thousands)
Average common equity
$
906,153
$
883,364
$
868,796
$
864,241
$
732,173
Less: average intangible assets
(219,761
)
(220,391
)
(221,039
)
(221,075
)
(168,257
)
Average tangible common equity
$
686,392
$
662,973
$
647,757
$
643,166
$
563,916
Return on avg. common equity (GAAP)
11.26
%
11.16
%
6.87
%
2.81
%
11.26
%
Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
15.12
15.14
9.50
4.06
14.79
Efficiency Measures
Total noninterest expenses
$
26,402
$
26,478
$
33,063
$
35,058
$
22,197
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
(628
)
(627
)
(652
)
(652
)
(340
)
Merger expenses
-
-
(5,146
)
(9,494
)
(871
)
FDIC small bank assessment credit
-
-
-
-
-
Foreclosed property expense
(2
)
-
(5
)
10
8
Operating noninterest expense
$
25,772
$
25,851
$
27,260
$
24,922
$
20,994
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)
$
61,840
$
61,005
$
61,253
$
55,781
$
47,929
Noninterest income
3,442
3,483
4,621
2,854
2,246
Net losses (gains) on equity securities
13
7
(44
)
(178
)
46
Net (gains) losses on sales of securities
-
-
-
(29
)
-
Operating revenue
$
65,295
$
64,495
$
65,830
$
58,428
$
50,221
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)
39.5
%
40.1
%
41.4
%
42.7
%
41.8
%
Net Interest Margin
Average interest-earning assets
$
7,031,662
$
6,962,499
$
7,164,545
$
6,584,508
$
5,663,538
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)
$
61,840
$
61,005
$
61,253
$
55,781
$
47,929
Impact of purchase accounting fair value marks
(2,237
)
(2,403
)
(3,073
)
(3,457
)
(1,455
)
Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent basis)
$
59,603
$
58,602
$
58,180
$
52,324
$
46,474
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.50
%
3.49
%
3.44
%
3.41
%
3.36
%
Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3)
3.37
3.35
3.27
3.20
3.26
(1) Earnings available to common stockholders excluding amortization of intangible assets divided by average tangible common equity.
(2) Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.
(3) Adjusted net interest margin excludes impact of purchase accounting fair value marks.
As of
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Common equity
$
915,310
$
890,736
$
867,741
$
853,710
$
731,190
Less: intangible assets
(219,349
)
(219,977
)
(220,605
)
(221,263
)
(168,034
)
Tangible common equity
$
695,961
$
670,759
$
647,136
$
632,447
$
563,156
Total assets
$
7,547,339
$
7,449,559
$
7,617,184
$
7,279,327
$
6,174,032
Less: intangible assets
(219,349
)
(219,977
)
(220,605
)
(221,263
)
(168,034
)
Tangible assets
$
7,327,990
$
7,229,582
$
7,396,579
$
7,058,064
$
6,005,998
Common shares outstanding
39,785,398
39,753,033
39,753,033
39,704,921
35,072,066
Common equity ratio (GAAP)
12.13
%
11.96
%
11.39
%
11.73
%
11.84
%
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (4)
9.50
9.28
8.75
8.96
9.38
Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp):
Leverage ratio
9.51
%
9.30
%
8.99
%
9.20
%
9.54
%
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio
10.79
10.63
10.04
9.63
9.95
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio
10.87
10.72
10.12
9.71
10.04
Risk-based total capital ratio
15.08
14.94
14.32
12.46
12.95
Regulatory capital ratios (Bank):
Leverage ratio
10.63
%
10.41
%
10.12
%
10.36
%
10.81
%
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio
12.24
12.00
11.38
10.93
11.37
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio
12.24
12.00
11.38
10.93
11.37
Risk-based total capital ratio
10.00
13.70
12.96
12.25
12.63
Book value per share (GAAP)
$
23.01
$
22.41
$
21.83
$
21.50
$
20.85
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (5)
17.49
16.87
16.28
15.93
16.06
Net Loan (Recoveries) Charge-Off Detail
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) :
Charge-offs
$
900
$
257
$
462
$
115
$
1,029
Recoveries
(833
)
(800
)
(4
)
(3
)
(22
)
Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs
$
67
$
(543
)
$
458
$
112
$
1,007
Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs as a % of average loans receivable (annualized)
0.00
%
(0.03
)%
0.03
%
0.01
%
0.08
%
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual taxi medallion loans
$
23,024
$
23,024
$
23,024
$
23,024
$
23,431
Nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans)
38,672
42,470
41,556
39,349
26,050
Total nonperforming assets
$
61,696
$
65,494
$
64,580
$
62,373
$
49,481
Performing troubled debt restructurings
$
23,655
$
18,241
$
20,418
$
21,293
$
21,410
Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL")
$
79,226
$
74,267
$
68,724
$
54,169
$
38,293
Loans receivable
$
6,236,307
$
6,251,051
$
6,363,267
$
6,009,310
$
5,113,527
Less: taxi medallion loans
24,659
24,634
24,603
24,575
24,977
Loans receivable (excluding taxi medallion loans)
$
6,211,648
$
6,226,417
$
6,338,664
$
5,984,735
$
5,088,550
Loans receivable
$
6,236,307
$
6,251,051
$
6,363,267
$
6,009,310
$
5,113,527
Less: PPP loans
397,492
474,022
473,999
-
-
Loans receivable (excluding PPP loans)
$
5,838,815
$
5,777,029
$
5,889,268
$
6,009,310
$
5,113,527
Nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) as a % of loans receivable (excluding taxi medallion loans)
0.62
%
0.68
%
0.66
%
0.66
%
0.51
%
Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable
0.99
1.05
1.01
1.04
0.97
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets
0.82
0.88
0.85
0.86
0.80
ALLL as a % of loans receivable
1.27
1.19
1.08
0.90
0.75
ALLL as a % of loans receivable (excluding PPP loans)
1.36
1.29
1.17
0.90
0.75
ALLL as a % of nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans)
204.9
174.9
165.4
137.7
147.0
ALLL as a % of nonaccrual loans
128.4
113.4
106.4
86.8
77.4
(4) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
(5) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Average
Average
Average
Interest-earning assets:
Balance
Interest
Rate (7)
Balance
Interest
Rate (7)
Balance
Interest
Rate (7)
Investment securities (1) (2)
$
460,471
$
2,194
1.90
%
$
420,362
$
2,176
2.06
%
$
423,857
$
2,737
2.56
%
Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale (2) (3) (4)
6,209,631
73,420
4.70
6,288,443
75,028
4.75
5,153,715
65,118
5.01
Federal funds sold and interest-
bearing deposits with banks
337,172
69
0.08
227,617
47
0.08
60,705
242
1.58
Restricted investment in bank stock
24,388
374
6.10
26,077
426
6.50
25,261
409
6.42
Total interest-earning assets
7,031,662
76,057
4.30
6,962,499
77,677
4.44
5,663,538
68,506
4.80
Allowance for loan losses
(74,943
)
(69,381
)
(39,094
)
Noninterest-earning assets
584,145
580,884
460,163
Total assets
$
7,540,864
$
7,474,002
$
6,084,607
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Time deposits
$
1,577,338
$
6,682
1.69
$
1,728,129
$
8,174
1.88
$
1,533,425
$
9,573
2.48
Other interest-bearing deposits
3,094,536
2,948
0.38
2,881,592
3,773
0.52
2,348,752
6,699
1.13
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,671,874
9,630
0.82
4,609,721
11,947
1.03
3,882,177
16,272
1.66
Borrowings
410,098
1,856
1.80
467,399
1,992
1.70
452,837
2,431
2.13
Subordinated debentures, net of debt issuance costs
202,595
2,699
5.30
202,502
2,700
5.30
128,830
1,839
5.66
Capital lease obligation
2,164
32
5.88
2,211
33
5.94
2,348
35
5.91
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,286,731
14,217
1.07
5,281,833
16,672
1.26
4,466,192
20,577
1.83
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,294,447
1,253,235
844,332
Other liabilities
53,533
55,570
41,910
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
1,347,980
1,308,805
886,242
Stockholders' equity
906,153
883,364
732,173
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,540,864
$
7,474,002
$
6,084,607
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)
61,840
61,005
47,929
Net interest spread (5)
3.23
%
3.18
%
2.97
%
Net interest margin (6)
3.50
%
3.49
%
3.36
%
Tax equivalent adjustment
(469
)
(456
)
(498
)
Net interest income
$
61,371
$
60,549
$
47,431
______________________________
(1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.
(2) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using 21% federal tax rate.
(3) Includes loan fee income.
(4) Loans include nonaccrual loans.
(5) Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing
liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(6) Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets.