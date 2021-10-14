ConnectOne Bancorp : to Host 2021 Third Quarter Results Conference Call on October 28, 2021 - Form 8-K

Log in
10/14/2021 | 09:42am EDT
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. to Host 2021 Third Quarter Results Conference Call on October 28, 2021

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the "Company" or "ConnectOne"), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that it plans to release results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on October 28, 2021, to review the Company's financial performance and operating results.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Frank Sorrentino III and Chief Financial Officer William S. Burns will host the call. The conference call dial-in number is 201-689-8471, access code 13723610. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Relations" link on the Company's website https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021 and ending on Thursday, November 4, 2021 by dialing 412-317-6671, access code 13723610. An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank offers a full suite of both commercial and consumer banking and lending products and services through its banking offices located in New York and New Jersey. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found https://www.ConnectOneBank.com.

Investor Contact:

William S. Burns
Executive VP & CFO
201.816.4474; bburns@cnob.com

Media Contact:
Will Crockett MWWPR
703.944.4213; wcrockett@mww.com

Disclaimer

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 13:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
