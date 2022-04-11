Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Connexion Telematics Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CXZ   AU000000CXZ8

CONNEXION TELEMATICS LTD

(CXZ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/07 12:54:59 am EDT
0.009000 AUD   -10.00%
02/08Connexion Telematics Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/20CONNEXION TELEMATICS : Quarterly Update
PU
2021CONNEXION TELEMATICS : Application for quotation of securities - CXZ
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Connexion Telematics : Application for quotation of securities - CXZ

04/11/2022 | 12:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

CONNEXION TELEMATICS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday April 11, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

CXZ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

483,334

11/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity CONNEXION TELEMATICS LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code CXZ

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 11/4/2022

Registration number 68004240313

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

For personal use only

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CXZAE : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CXZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

11/4/2022

11/4/2022

483,334

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date 11/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

For personal use only

483,334

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted 4,350.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Connexion Telematics Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 04:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONNEXION TELEMATICS LTD
02/08Connexion Telematics Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
01/20CONNEXION TELEMATICS : Quarterly Update
PU
2021CONNEXION TELEMATICS : Application for quotation of securities - CXZ
PU
2021CONNEXION TELEMATICS : Application for quotation of securities - CXZ
PU
2021CONNEXION TELEMATICS : Connected Car Helps Drive Automotive Retail Consolidation
PU
2021Connexion Telematics Ltd Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021CONNEXION TELEMATICS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CXZ
PU
2021CONNEXION TELEMATICS : Infomedia Teaming Agreement
PU
2021Connexion Telematics Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021CONNEXION TELEMATICS : Wins Five-Year Extension of Software Platform Agreement With Genera..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,42 M - -
Net income 2021 0,51 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,92 M 5,91 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart CONNEXION TELEMATICS LTD
Duration : Period :
Connexion Telematics Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONNEXION TELEMATICS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aaryn Nania Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Ben Stanyer Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robert Hartley Downey Non-Executive Chairman
Tasso Koutsovasilis Chief Operating Officer
Greg Ross Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONNEXION TELEMATICS LTD-25.00%6
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-11.70%2 226 344
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-28.66%68 953
SEA LIMITED-48.85%64 297
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-19.77%60 024
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.21%48 966