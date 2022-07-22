Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Connexion Telematics Ltd
  News
  Summary
    CXZ   AU000000CXZ8

CONNEXION TELEMATICS LTD

(CXZ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:45 2022-07-22 am EDT
0.0100 AUD   -9.09%
04:24aCONNEXION TELEMATICS : Update - Notification of buy-back - CXZ
PU
07/21CONNEXION TELEMATICS : Quarterly Report
PU
06/30CONNEXION TELEMATICS : Update - Notification of buy-back - CXZ
PU
Connexion Telematics : Update - Notification of buy-back - CXZ

07/22/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

CONNEXION TELEMATICS LTD

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

22/7/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

CXZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

10,000,000

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

157,412

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CONNEXION TELEMATICS LTD

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

68004240313

1.3

ASX issuer code

CXZ

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

21/6/2022

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

30/6/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

22/7/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

CXZ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

881,031,780

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

No

personal

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Openmarkets Australia Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

For

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3C - Key dates

only

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

21/6/2022

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

use

20/6/2023

personalFor

P rt 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Shareholder approval is not required as the buyback will be conducted within the 10/12 limit. The reason for the buy-back

is ongoing capital management. The Company intends to buyback shares within 12 months from 21 June 2022 to 20 June

2023 (inclusive). The buyback may cease earlier if the maximum number of shares is bought back prior to the period end

date. The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buyback at any time.

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Connexion Telematics Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 08:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
