ConocoPhillips specializes in exploring and producing hydrocarbons. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - crude oil (52.9%): 923,000 barrels produced per day in 2023; - natural gas (34.3%): 88.8 million m3 produced per day; - liquefied natural gas (4.6%): 279,000 barrels produced per day; - other (8.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (80.3%), Canada (5.4%), Norway (4.3%), United Kingdom (3.5%), Libya (3.1% Malaysia (1.7%) and China (1.7%).

