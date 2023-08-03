ConocoPhillips specializes in exploring and producing hydrocarbons. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - crude oil (49,6%): 816,000 barrels produced per day in 2020; - natural gas (35.1.2%): 59.7 million m3 produced per day; - liquefied natural gas (11.1%): 126,000 barrels produced per day; - other (4.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (76%), Norway (5.6%), Canada (5.4%), the United Kingdom (4.9%), Libya (2.5%), Malaysia (2.1%), Indonesia (1.9%) and China (1.6%).