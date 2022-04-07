Log in
Summary
COP
US20825C1045
CONOCOPHILLIPS
(COP)
Add to my list
Report
04/07 04:00:02 pm EDT
04/07 04:00:02 pm EDT
99.96
USD
+2.48%
05:58p
ConocoPhillips steps up land sale with divestiture of some Eagle Ford assets - sources
RE
05:56p
Conocophillips looking to sell some eagle ford assets worth arou…
RE
11:20a
CONOCOPHILLIPS
: Announces Winners of 2021 Supplier Recognition Award Program
PU
04/07/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
CONOCOPHILLIPS LOOKING TO SELL SOME EAGLE FORD ASSETS WORTH AROUND $100 MILLION - SOURCES
© Reuters 2022
10:40a
Piper Sandler Adjusts ConocoPhillips' Price Target to $148 From $113, Reiterates Overwe..
MT
04/05
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: Twitter, Exxon, Nissan, KKR, Block...
03/31
Santos dispute with ConocoPhillips snags Alaska oil project, stake sale
RE
03/31
Mizuho Securities Raises ConocoPhillips Price Target to $150 From $115, Maintains Buy R..
MT
03/30
CONOCOPHILLIPS
: Plan for the Net-Zero Energy Transition
PU
03/30
CONOCOPHILLIPS
: Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/25
SECTOR UPDATE
: Energy Stocks Slip Premarket Friday
MT
10:40a
Piper Sandler Adjusts ConocoPhillips' Price Target to $148 From $113, Reiterates Overwe..
MT
03/31
Mizuho Securities Raises ConocoPhillips Price Target to $150 From $115, Maintains Buy R..
MT
03/24
KeyBanc Adjusts ConocoPhillips' Price Target to $112 from $106, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
62 611 M
-
-
Net income 2022
13 381 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
8 000 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
8,98x
Yield 2022
1,95%
Capitalization
126 B
126 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
2,15x
EV / Sales 2023
2,29x
Nbr of Employees
9 900
Free-Float
62,1%
Chart CONOCOPHILLIPS
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
27
Last Close Price
97,54 $
Average target price
114,38 $
Spread / Average Target
17,3%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Ryan M. Lance
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William L. Bullock
Vice President-Corporate Planning & Development
Dominic E. Macklon
Executive VP-Strategy, Sustainability & Technology
Pragati Mathur
Chief Digital & Information Officer
Shannon Weinberg Kinney
Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS
35.13%
126 417
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
45.93%
72 463
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
33.34%
69 339
CNOOC LIMITED
45.70%
66 645
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY
33.04%
58 773
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
92.20%
52 561
