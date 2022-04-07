Log in
    COP   US20825C1045

CONOCOPHILLIPS

(COP)
Delayed Nyse  -  04/07 04:00:02 pm EDT
99.96 USD   +2.48%
05:58pConocoPhillips steps up land sale with divestiture of some Eagle Ford assets - sources
RE
05:56pConocophillips looking to sell some eagle ford assets worth arou…
RE
11:20aCONOCOPHILLIPS : Announces Winners of 2021 Supplier Recognition Award Program
PU
CONOCOPHILLIPS LOOKING TO SELL SOME EAGLE FORD ASSETS WORTH AROU…

04/07/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
CONOCOPHILLIPS LOOKING TO SELL SOME EAGLE FORD ASSETS WORTH AROUND $100 MILLION - SOURCES


© Reuters 2022
All news about CONOCOPHILLIPS
10:40aPiper Sandler Adjusts ConocoPhillips' Price Target to $148 From $113, Reiterates Overwe..
MT
04/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Twitter, Exxon, Nissan, KKR, Block...
03/31Santos dispute with ConocoPhillips snags Alaska oil project, stake sale
RE
03/31Mizuho Securities Raises ConocoPhillips Price Target to $150 From $115, Maintains Buy R..
MT
03/30CONOCOPHILLIPS : Plan for the Net-Zero Energy Transition
PU
03/30CONOCOPHILLIPS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/25SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Slip Premarket Friday
MT
Analyst Recommendations on CONOCOPHILLIPS
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 62 611 M - -
Net income 2022 13 381 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 000 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,98x
Yield 2022 1,95%
Capitalization 126 B 126 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 9 900
Free-Float 62,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 97,54 $
Average target price 114,38 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William L. Bullock Vice President-Corporate Planning & Development
Dominic E. Macklon Executive VP-Strategy, Sustainability & Technology
Pragati Mathur Chief Digital & Information Officer
Shannon Weinberg Kinney Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS35.13%126 417
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED45.93%72 463
EOG RESOURCES, INC.33.34%69 339
CNOOC LIMITED45.70%66 645
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY33.04%58 773
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION92.20%52 561