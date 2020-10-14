CONOCOPHILLIPS : RBC reiterates its Buy rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Listes Style d'investissement
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Nyse
>
ConocoPhillips
COP
CONOCOPHILLIPS
(COP)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
10/14 04:10:00 pm
34.53
USD
-1.00%
05:39p
CONOCOPHILLIPS
: RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10:08a
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: What the first results show
08:29a
Futures subdued after mixed results from big U.S. banks
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
CONOCOPHILLIPS : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
0
10/14/2020 | 05:39pm EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
All news about CONOCOPHILLIPS
05:39p
CONOCOPHILLIPS
: RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10:08a
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: What the first results show
08:29a
Futures subdued after mixed results from big U.S. banks
RE
10/13
ConocoPhillips in talks to buy Concho Resources- Bloomberg News
RE
10/12
CONOCOPHILLIPS
: Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend
AQ
10/09
CONOCOPHILLIPS
: Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend
PU
10/09
CONOCOPHILLIPS
: Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/09
Norway oil strike ends after wage agreement
RE
10/09
Norway oil strike ends after wage agreement
RE
10/09
Representatives to Meet Mediator Friday Amid Norway Oil Workers Strike
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
19 909 M
-
-
Net income 2020
-1 854 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
9 035 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-21,0x
Yield 2020
4,77%
Capitalization
37 411 M
37 411 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
2,33x
EV / Sales 2021
1,82x
Nbr of Employees
9 700
Free-Float
59,6%
More Financials
Chart CONOCOPHILLIPS
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
27
Average target price
49,52 $
Last Close Price
34,88 $
Spread / Highest target
83,5%
Spread / Average Target
42,0%
Spread / Lowest Target
6,08%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Ryan M. Lance
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew J. Fox
Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
William L. Bullock
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dominic E. Macklon
SVP-Strategy, Exploration & Technology
Robert A. Niblock
Lead Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS
-46.36%
38 173
CNOOC LIMITED
-41.05%
44 013
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
-53.87%
22 248
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
-44.21%
21 080
ECOPETROL S.A.
-41.54%
20 657
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY
-41.42%
14 568
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group
Slave