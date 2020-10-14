Log in
CONOCOPHILLIPS : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10:08aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: What the first results show
08:29aFutures subdued after mixed results from big U.S. banks
RE
CONOCOPHILLIPS : RBC reiterates its Buy rating

10/14/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating.

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 909 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 854 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 035 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,0x
Yield 2020 4,77%
Capitalization 37 411 M 37 411 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,33x
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 9 700
Free-Float 59,6%
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 49,52 $
Last Close Price 34,88 $
Spread / Highest target 83,5%
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew J. Fox Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
William L. Bullock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dominic E. Macklon SVP-Strategy, Exploration & Technology
Robert A. Niblock Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS-46.36%38 173
CNOOC LIMITED-41.05%44 013
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-53.87%22 248
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-44.21%21 080
ECOPETROL S.A.-41.54%20 657
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-41.42%14 568
