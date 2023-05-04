Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ConocoPhillips
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COP   US20825C1045

CONOCOPHILLIPS

(COP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:35:24 2023-05-04 pm EDT
97.70 USD   +1.68%
03:11pConoco sees 'light at end of the tunnel' on Venezuela claims, CEO says
RE
02:13pCONOCOPHILLIPS Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:34pGlobal markets live: Adecco, Qualcomm, Shell, Vodafone, Unilever...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Conoco sees 'light at end of the tunnel' on Venezuela claims, CEO says

05/04/2023 | 03:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logos of ConocoPhillips are seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba

(Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips on Thursday said it sees "light at the end of the tunnel" in long-running claims for expropriation of its Venezuelan assets.

Conoco has a more than $8 billion arbitration award on the 2007 expropriation of three oil projects in Venezuela, and is pursuing another lawsuit in the U.S. against the South American country. The U.S. last week said it would not block a proposed auction of shares in Venezuela's U.S. refining unit in a case where Conoco has sought to claim $1.3 billion.

"We're right in the middle of all those conversations as you might imagine," Conoco CEO Ryan Lance said. Conoco has cashed $700 million from a previous $2 billion arbitration award, through a payment arrangement with Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA.

The U.S. Treasury Department, which has blocked transactions involving Venezuela's U.S. assets, "will not take enforcement action" to halt the auction or a negotiated settlement of claims, a court officer informed the judge in the case last week.

An auction of shares in PDV Holding, whose only asset is U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum, to pay claims could be scheduled by Sept. 5, the court officer said. The Treasury would have to issue a license to complete any sale.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.20% 72.3 Delayed Quote.-12.55%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 1.60% 97.62 Delayed Quote.-18.57%
WTI 1.19% 68.385 Delayed Quote.-11.13%
Analyst Recommendations on CONOCOPHILLIPS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 67 515 M - -
Net income 2023 12 283 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 106 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 2,34%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
EV / Sales 2024 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart CONOCOPHILLIPS
Duration : Period :
ConocoPhillips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 96,09 $
Average target price 129,62 $
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William L. Bullock Vice President-Corporate Planning & Development
Dominic E. Macklon Executive VP-Strategy, Sustainability & Technology
Pragati Mathur Chief Digital & Information Officer
Andrew OBrien Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS-18.57%116 449
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.62%297 137
CNOOC LIMITED22.44%74 047
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-14.28%65 256
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.66%61 701
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-4.68%52 962
