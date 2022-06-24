Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  ConocoPhillips
  News
  Summary
    COP   US20825C1045

CONOCOPHILLIPS

(COP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-24 pm EDT
90.91 USD   +3.44%
03:46pCONOCOPHILLIPS : 2021 ​Sustainability Report
PU
05:14aANALYSIS : Up-ended global LNG markets deepen Australia's power woes
RE
06/23ConocoPhillips to Hold Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, Aug. 4
BU
ConocoPhillips : 2021 ​Sustainability Report

06/24/2022 | 03:46pm EDT
Sustainability Report 2021

Contents

Chairman and CEO Message

2

Board Message

4

Integrating Sustainability

6

Sustainable Development

Governance

7

Managing Sustainable

Development Risks

13

Business Ethics

16

Supply Chain Sustainability

17

Key Stakeholders

21

About Our Reporting

22

Climate

24

Governance Framework

26

Strategy

30

Risk Management

52

Performance Metrics and Targets

56

External Collaboration and

Engagement

74

Public Policy Engagement

76

Water

88

Governance and Strategy

89

Risk Management

90

Performance Metrics

94

External Collaboration

97

Biodiversity

100

Governance and Strategy

101

Risk Management

102

Proactive Conservation

108

Performance Metrics

110

External Collaboration

111

Social

118

Creating Shared Value

119

Working with Communities

121

Global Giving

126

Human Rights

130

Valuing Our People

136

A Compelling Culture

137

Attraction and Retention

141

Employee Engagement and

Development

143

Compensation, Benefits

and Well-being

146

Safety, Health and Security

148

Safety

149

Emergency Preparedness

156

Occupational Health and

Industrial Hygiene

157

Security and Cybersecurity

158

Performance by Year

160

Performance by Country

166

AXPC ESG Metrics Template

168

API Template for GHG Reporting

170

Data Quality and Assurance

172

Ratings and Recognition

174

S P O T L I G H T S

Optimizing Operations

to Reduce Emissions in

Canada's Oil Sands

82

84

The Net-Zero

Roadmap:

112

Operationalizing

our Ambition

Use in the

114

Smart Water

Permian Basin

98

Restoring Burrowing

Collaborating

Monitoring Caribou on

with the International

Owl Habitat in the

Crane Foundation

Alaska's North Slope

Permian Basin

in China

Fostering

134

Inclusion in

Australia

132

116 Supporting Safer

Communities in the

Permian Basin

Chairman and CEO Message

A Message from our Chairman and CEO

Throughout 2021, a year of challenge and transformation, our sustainable development (SD) priorities remained a foundational element of our long-term value proposition. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, including climate risk management, remained a strong focus of our ongoing engagements with a wide range of external stakeholders including the financial sector, policymakers and residents in the areas in which we operate.

ConocoPhillips concluded 2021 with an enhanced portfolio after completing two transformative acquisitions. We successfully integrated Concho Resources and Shell's Permian assets into the business, while navigating one of the most challenging eras in industry history, one marked by a global pandemic and accompanying economic and energy demand downturns. As the world economy recovered, we continued operating safely, addressed our SD priorities and advanced our climate risk plans and actions.

This performance demonstrated that our business model

  • focused on peer-leading distributions, balance sheet strength, disciplined investment and ESG leadership - positions us to adapt and compete across business cycles, geopolitical events and the evolving energy transition.

Meeting the central aim of the Paris Agreement to respond to the climate challenge is a worldwide imperative for which governments and companies alike have adopted net-zero ambitions. We intend to play a meaningful role in this vital effort by fulfilling our Triple Mandate to responsibly meet energy transition pathway demand, deliver competitive returns on and of capital and achieve our net-zero operational emissions ambition. This mandate represents our commitment to create long-term value while enhancing climate protection and accelerating our contribution to the energy transition.

We've developed and published a detailed Plan for the Net-ZeroEnergy Transition that describes how we will manage the transition's associated risks and emerging opportunities. Under this plan, we intensified our efforts to reduce our Scope 1 and 2 emissions, with an ambition to become net-zero by 2050. Steps taken include:

  • Increasing our previously announced operational GHG emissions intensity reduction target from 35-45% to 40-50% by 2030 on a gross operated basis.
  • Broadening this goal to include non-operated net equity investments.
  • Setting a further 10% reduction target for methane emissions intensity by 2025 from our 2019 baseline, building on the 65% reduction achieved since 2015.
  • Aiming for zero routine flaring by 2025, five years earlier than the World Bank's goal.
  • Advocating for a U.S. carbon price that would directly reduce consumer energy demand and thus end-use (Scope 3) emissions.
  • Expanding our scenario planning to include multiple alternative energy transition pathways that test our strategy's resilience to climate-related risk.
  • Incorporating into our capital allocation process a fully burdened cost of supply, including cost of carbon.
  • Refocusing our portfolio on assets with the low cost of supply and low emissions intensity that will be essential in meeting energy transition pathway demand.

Our vital role in the energy transition will also include capturing potential business value through a recently formed Low Carbon Technologies organization. This team is tasked with developing a companywide Net-Zero Roadmap for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, understanding the new energies landscape and prioritizing possible future investments in low

2 ConocoPhillips Sustainability Report 2021

Chairman and CEO Message

carbon energy solutions. Initially identified opportunities include carbon capture and storage and hydrogen production and use.

This year's report also highlights environmental stewardship efforts of our business units. Our water management achievements included using more than 54% recycled produced water as source water in the Permian Basin and reducing freshwater withdrawals by 25% at APLNG in Australia. Our biodiversity management efforts in our Lower 48 business unit included maintaining voluntary conservation agreements on more than 500,000 acres in New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, and the creation of a biodiversity mapping tool to inform stakeholders of our development strategies. We strengthened community relationships, and enhanced community sustainability by utilizing local service and supply providers.

Our ESG leadership efforts include constructive, meaningful dialogue that enhances our understanding of stakeholder priorities and concerns and enables us to collaboratively address them. ConocoPhillips remains committed to engaging with our stakeholders as expectations rise and challenges continue. We intend to meet our SD priorities and respond effectively to evolving risks and opportunities that arise throughout the energy transition.

Ryan Lance

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

June 2022

ConocoPhillips Sustainability Report 2021

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ConocoPhillips Company published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 19:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 149 M - -
Net income 2022 19 584 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 200 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,79x
Yield 2022 2,14%
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart CONOCOPHILLIPS
Duration : Period :
ConocoPhillips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 87,89 $
Average target price 128,00 $
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William L. Bullock Vice President-Corporate Planning & Development
Dominic E. Macklon Executive VP-Strategy, Sustainability & Technology
Pragati Mathur Chief Digital & Information Officer
Shannon Weinberg Kinney Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS21.77%118 098
EOG RESOURCES, INC.20.65%64 879
CNOOC LIMITED24.53%60 691
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED20.86%59 972
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY22.98%55 363
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION92.38%52 267