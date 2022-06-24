ConocoPhillips : 2021 ​Sustainability Report

Throughout 2021, a year of challenge and transformation, our sustainable development (SD) priorities remained a foundational element of our long-term value proposition. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, including climate risk management, remained a strong focus of our ongoing engagements with a wide range of external stakeholders including the financial sector, policymakers and residents in the areas in which we operate.

ConocoPhillips concluded 2021 with an enhanced portfolio after completing two transformative acquisitions. We successfully integrated Concho Resources and Shell's Permian assets into the business, while navigating one of the most challenging eras in industry history, one marked by a global pandemic and accompanying economic and energy demand downturns. As the world economy recovered, we continued operating safely, addressed our SD priorities and advanced our climate risk plans and actions.

This performance demonstrated that our business model

focused on peer-leading distributions, balance sheet strength, disciplined investment and ESG leadership - positions us to adapt and compete across business cycles, geopolitical events and the evolving energy transition.

Meeting the central aim of the Paris Agreement to respond to the climate challenge is a worldwide imperative for which governments and companies alike have adopted net-zero ambitions. We intend to play a meaningful role in this vital effort by fulfilling our Triple Mandate to responsibly meet energy transition pathway demand, deliver competitive returns on and of capital and achieve our net-zero operational emissions ambition. This mandate represents our commitment to create long-term value while enhancing climate protection and accelerating our contribution to the energy transition.