  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ConocoPhillips
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COP   US20825C1045

CONOCOPHILLIPS

(COP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:15:08 2023-05-26 pm EDT
102.04 USD   +0.34%
01:04pConocoPhillips to exercise pre-emptive right; will buy rest of Surmont project
AQ
01:00pConocoPhillips buys remaining stake in Canada's Surmont project for $3 billion
RE
12:55pConocoPhillips Buying Remaining 50% Stake of Surmont Project
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ConocoPhillips Buying Remaining 50% Stake of Surmont Project

05/26/2023 | 12:55pm EDT
By Chris Wack


ConocoPhillips said Friday that it is exercising its preemption right to buy the remaining 50% interest in Surmont from TotalEnergies EP Canada for $3 billion, as well as contingent payments of up to $325 million.

ConocoPhillips currently holds a 50% interest as operator of Surmont and will own 100% upon closing.

The Surmont project is a producing oil sands field located in Alberta, Canada.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, with an effective date of April 1, and will be funded from either cash, short- and medium-term financing, or a combination of both.

Based on $60 WTI, the transaction will add $600 million of annual free cash flow in 2024, inclusive of $100 million of annual capex for maintenance and pad development costs.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-23 1254ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.87% 76.65 Delayed Quote.-11.46%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 0.13% 101.96 Delayed Quote.-13.82%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.95% 397.1828 Real-time Quote.-10.50%
TOTALENERGIES SE 1.38% 55.76 Real-time Quote.-6.22%
WTI 0.84% 72.365 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 64 621 M - -
Net income 2023 12 044 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 2,04%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 9 600
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart CONOCOPHILLIPS
Duration : Period :
ConocoPhillips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 101,69 $
Average target price 130,28 $
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William L. Bullock Vice President-Corporate Planning & Development
Dominic E. Macklon Executive VP-Strategy, Sustainability & Technology
Pragati Mathur Chief Digital & Information Officer
Andrew OBrien Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.82%123 051
CHEVRON CORPORATION-13.89%292 836
CNOOC LIMITED25.05%78 659
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-14.76%64 568
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-0.03%60 433
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-5.72%52 444
