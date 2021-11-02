Log in
    COP   US20825C1045

CONOCOPHILLIPS

(COP)
  Report
ConocoPhillips Comments on Environmental Protection Agency's Proposed Methane Rule

11/02/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
925 North Eldridge Parkway

Houston, TX 77079

Media Relations: 281-293-1149

www.conocophillips.com/media

MEDIA STATEMENT

Nov. 2, 2021

ConocoPhillips Comments on Environmental Protection Agency's Proposed Methane Rule

HOUSTON - ConocoPhillips Chairman and CEO Ryan Lance issued the following statement on a methane rule proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

"ConocoPhillips has actively supported the direct federal regulation of methane emissions from both new and existing sources and believes that the right regulation can help raise the performance floor for the entire energy industry. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions, including methane, is a major priority for us. Within our company, we've already voluntarily reduced our operational emissions intensity by nearly 65% since 2015 through such actions as portfolio upgrading, improving energy efficiency, replacing equipment, electrifying some facilities and equipment and detecting and repairing methane leaks. We now plan a further 10% reduction by 2025 from a 2019 baseline. We also have a separate near-term target to achieve zero routine flaring by 2030, with an ambition to meet that goal by 2025.

"We will review the EPA's proposed regulation and look forward to continued engagement with the agency to help develop a final rule that encourages meaningful methane emissions reductions, while also providing producers with the flexibility they need to continue providing critical energy supplies to consumers and businesses.

"While we recognize that direct federal regulation represents a meaningful step forward in reducing emissions of methane and other greenhouse gases, we believe the most viable and effective approach for reducing end-use emissions would be a well-designed, economywide federal pricing regime on carbon. Given the current absence of a carbon pricing policy, we support enactment of cost-effective methane regulations that would preserve a state's ability to adapt implementation to local conditions.

"In the meantime, ConocoPhillips will continue voluntarily reducing our methane emissions while actively advocating for a price on carbon."

--- # # # ---

About ConocoPhillips

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 14 countries, $87 billion of total assets, and approximately 9,900 employees as of Sept. 30, 2021. Production excluding Libya averaged 1,514 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, and proved reserves were 4.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent as of Dec. 31, 2020. For more information, go to www.conocophillips.com.

Contacts

Dennis Nuss (media)

281-293-1149dennis.nuss@conocophillips.com

Investor Relations 281-293-5000investor.relations@conocophillips.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE "SAFE HARBOR" PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, and other aspects of our operations or operating results. Words and phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "will," "would," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target" and other similar words can be used to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from what is presented include the impact of public health crises, including pandemics (such as COVID-19) and epidemics and any related company or government policies or actions; global and regional changes in the demand, supply, prices, differentials or other market conditions affecting oil and gas, including changes resulting from a public health crisis or from the imposition or lifting of crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by OPEC and other producing countries and the resulting company or third-party actions in response to such changes; changes in commodity prices, including a prolonged decline in these prices relative to historical or future expected levels; changes in expected levels of oil and gas reserves or production; potential failures or delays in achieving expected reserve or production levels from existing and future oil and gas developments, including due to operating hazards, drilling risks or unsuccessful exploratory activities; unexpected cost increases or technical difficulties in constructing, maintaining or modifying company facilities; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; investment in and development of competing or alternative energy sources; disruptions or interruptions impacting the transportation for our oil and gas production; international monetary conditions and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in international trade relationships, including the imposition of trade restrictions or tariffs on any materials or products (such as aluminum and steel) used in the operation of our business; our ability to collect payments when due under our settlement agreement with PDVSA; our ability to collect payments from the government of Venezuela as ordered by the ICSID; our ability to liquidate the common stock issued to us by Cenovus Energy Inc. at prices we deem acceptable, or at all; our ability to complete the acquisition of assets from Shell US E&P Investments LLC (the "Shell Acquisition") or any announced or any future dispositions or acquisitions on time, if at all; the possibility that regulatory approvals for the Shell Acquisition or any announced or any future dispositions or acquisitions will not be received on a timely basis, if at all, or that such approvals may require modification to the terms of the transactions or our remaining business; business disruptions during or following the Shell Acquisition or any other announced or any future dispositions or acquisitions, including the diversion of management time and attention; the ability to deploy net proceeds from our announced or any future dispositions in the manner and timeframe we anticipate, if at all; potential liability for remedial actions under existing or future environmental regulations; potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation, including litigation related to our transaction with Concho Resources Inc. (Concho); the impact of competition and consolidation in the oil and gas industry; limited access to capital or significantly higher cost of capital related to illiquidity or uncertainty in the domestic or international financial markets; general domestic and international economic and political conditions; the ability to successfully integrate the assets from the Shell Acquisition or achieve the anticipated benefits from the transaction; the ability to successfully integrate the operations of Concho with our operations and achieve the anticipated benefits from the transaction; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the Shell Acquisition or the Concho transaction; changes in fiscal regime or tax, environmental and other laws applicable to our business; and disruptions resulting from extraordinary weather events, civil unrest, war, terrorism or a cyber attack; and other economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting our business generally as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless legally required, ConocoPhillips expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

ConocoPhillips Company published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 18:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
