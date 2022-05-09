ConocoPhillips Down Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

ConocoPhillips (COP) is currently at $97.12, down $10.57 or 9.81%

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell 13.64%

--Currently down two of the past three days

--Up 1.68% month-to-date

--Up 34.56% year-to-date

--Down 9.81% from its all-time closing high of $107.69 on May 6, 2022

--Up 70.39% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2021), when it closed at $57.00

--Up 85.21% from its 52-week closing low of $52.44 on Aug. 19, 2021

--Traded as low as $96.90

--Down 10.02% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 30, 2020, when it fell as much as 10.12%

