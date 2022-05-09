Log in
    COP   US20825C1045

CONOCOPHILLIPS

(COP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 03:11:08 pm EDT
98.02 USD   -8.98%
02:59pConocoPhillips Down Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:56aConocoPhillips Submits Development Plan For Oil Field In Norway
MT
05:48aConocoPhillips plans $1.1 bln investment as Norway oil sector heats up
RE
ConocoPhillips Down Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

05/09/2022 | 02:59pm EDT
ConocoPhillips (COP) is currently at $97.12, down $10.57 or 9.81%


--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell 13.64%

--Currently down two of the past three days

--Up 1.68% month-to-date

--Up 34.56% year-to-date

--Down 9.81% from its all-time closing high of $107.69 on May 6, 2022

--Up 70.39% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2021), when it closed at $57.00

--Down 9.81% from its 52-week closing high of $107.69 on May 6, 2022

--Up 85.21% from its 52-week closing low of $52.44 on Aug. 19, 2021

--Traded as low as $96.90

--Down 10.02% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 30, 2020, when it fell as much as 10.12%


All data as of 2:41:51 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1458ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS -9.32% 97.83 Delayed Quote.49.20%
WTI -5.87% 101.787 Delayed Quote.45.49%
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William L. Bullock Vice President-Corporate Planning & Development
Dominic E. Macklon Executive VP-Strategy, Sustainability & Technology
Pragati Mathur Chief Digital & Information Officer
Shannon Weinberg Kinney Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
