  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ConocoPhillips
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COP   US20825C1045

CONOCOPHILLIPS

(COP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/25 12:25:44 pm EDT
90.39 USD   -5.85%
12:16pConocoPhillips Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:55aRaymond James Raises ConocoPhillips Price Target to $160 From $120, Maintains Strong Buy Rating
MT
09:47aSusquehanna Adjusts ConocoPhillips' Price Target to $129 From $108, Keeps Positive Rating
MT
ConocoPhillips Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

04/25/2022 | 12:16pm EDT
ConocoPhillips (COP) is currently at $89.63, down $6.38 or 6.65%


--Would be lowest close since Feb. 24, 2022, when it closed at $87.73

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 30, 2020, when it fell 7.53%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 12.7% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending June 11, 2020, when it fell 16.28%

--Down 10.37% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Oct. 2020, when it fell 12.85%

--Up 24.18% year-to-date

--Down 16.62% from its all-time closing high of $107.50 on March 25, 2022

--Up 78.37% from 52 weeks ago (April 26, 2021), when it closed at $50.25

--Down 16.62% from its 52-week closing high of $107.50 on March 25, 2022

--Up 78.37% from its 52-week closing low of $50.25 on April 26, 2021

--Traded as low as $89.57; lowest intraday level since Feb. 25, 2022, when it hit $87.82

--Down 6.71% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 26, 2021, when it fell as much as 7.34%


All data as of 11:57:54 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-22 1215ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS -6.74% 89.65 Delayed Quote.33.01%
WTI -4.40% 96.155 Delayed Quote.34.74%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 68 605 M - -
Net income 2022 15 766 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 701 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,62x
Yield 2022 1,98%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 9 900
Free-Float 62,1%
Managers and Directors
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William L. Bullock Vice President-Corporate Planning & Development
Dominic E. Macklon Executive VP-Strategy, Sustainability & Technology
Pragati Mathur Chief Digital & Information Officer
Shannon Weinberg Kinney Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS33.01%124 434
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED51.97%74 351
EOG RESOURCES, INC.30.72%67 975
CNOOC LIMITED36.99%66 240
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY29.89%57 160
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION95.31%53 048