ConocoPhillips Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

ConocoPhillips (COP) is currently at $89.63, down $6.38 or 6.65%

--Would be lowest close since Feb. 24, 2022, when it closed at $87.73

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 30, 2020, when it fell 7.53%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 12.7% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending June 11, 2020, when it fell 16.28%

--Down 10.37% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Oct. 2020, when it fell 12.85%

--Up 24.18% year-to-date

--Down 16.62% from its all-time closing high of $107.50 on March 25, 2022

--Up 78.37% from 52 weeks ago (April 26, 2021), when it closed at $50.25

--Down 16.62% from its 52-week closing high of $107.50 on March 25, 2022

--Up 78.37% from its 52-week closing low of $50.25 on April 26, 2021

--Traded as low as $89.57; lowest intraday level since Feb. 25, 2022, when it hit $87.82

--Down 6.71% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 26, 2021, when it fell as much as 7.34%

All data as of 11:57:54 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

