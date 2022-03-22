ConocoPhillips : Exchange offer / Tender offer

NEWS RELEASE 925 North Eldridge Parkway Houston, TX 77079 Media Relations: 281-293-1149 www.conocophillips.com/media March 22, 2022 ConocoPhillips Announces Expiration and Final Results of Debt Exchange Offers HOUSTON - ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) ("COP") announced today the expiration and final results of its two pools of Exchange Offers as detailed below. COP and certain of its subsidiaries have offered to exchange (the "Pool 1 Offer") four series of notes issued by COP, ConocoPhillips Company ("CPCo") and Burlington Resources LLC ("Burlington") as described in the table below (collectively, the "Pool 1 Notes") for a combination of cash and new 4.025% notes due 2062 issued by CPCo (the "New 2062 Notes"). The following table sets forth the aggregate principal amount of Pool 1 Notes validly tendered after 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 7, 2022 (the "Early Participation Deadline") and at or prior to one minute after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on March 21, 2022 (the "Expiration Date"). Pool 1 Notes Aggregate Principal Amount Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered after the Early Tendered as of the Early Participation Deadline and Acceptance Priority CUSIP Principal Amount Participation Deadline and Expected to be Accepted for Level Number Title of Security Issuer Outstanding(1) Accepted for Exchange Exchange 1 20825CAQ7 6.50% Notes due 2039 COP $2,750,000,000 $1,162,146,000 $110,000 2 20825VAB8 5.95% Notes due 2036 Burlington $500,000,000 $172,579,000 $1,100,000 3 20825CAP9 5.90% Notes due 2038 COP $600,000,000 $249,920,000 $- 4 20826FAR7 5.95% Notes due 2046* CPCo $500,000,000 $170,008,0000 $1,310,000 The aggregate principal amount of each series of Pool 1 Notes outstanding as of the commencement of the Exchange Offers (as defined below) on February 22, 2022. Denotes a series of Pool 1 Notes for which the Exchange Consideration (as defined in the Offering Memorandum (as defined below)) will be determined taking into account the par call date, instead of the maturity date, in accordance with market practice. COP and certain of its subsidiaries have also offered to exchange (the "Pool 2 Offer" and, together with the Pool 1 Offer, the "Exchange Offers") five series of notes issued by CPCo, Burlington and Burlington Resources Oil & Gas Company LP ("BRO&G") as described in the table below (collectively, the "Pool 2 Notes" and, together with the Pool 1 Notes, the "Old Notes") for a combination of cash and new 3.758% notes due 2042 issued by CPCo (the "New 2042 Notes" and, together with the New 2062 Notes, the "New Notes"). The following table sets forth the aggregate principal amount of Pool 2 Notes validly tendered after the Early Participation Deadline and at or prior to the Expiration Date. Pool 2 Notes Aggregate Principal Amount Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered after the Early Tendered as of the Early Participation Deadline and Acceptance Priority CUSIP Principal Amount Participation Deadline and Expected to be Accepted for Level Number Title of Security Issuer Outstanding(1) Accepted for Exchange Exchange 1 208251AE8 6.95% Notes due 2029 CPCo $1,549,114,000 $353,429,000 $326,000 2 12201PAN6 7.40% Notes due 2031 Burlington $500,000,000 $117,720,000 $- 3 20825UAC8 7.25% Notes due 2031 BRO&G $500,000,000 $99,672,000 $- 4 12201PAB2 7.20% Notes due 2031 Burlington $575,000,000 $127,626,000 $800,000 5 718507BK1 7.00% Notes due 2029 CPCo $200,000,000 $87,507,000 $- The aggregate principal amount of each series of Pool 2 Notes outstanding as of the commencement of the Exchange Offers on February 22, 2022. The Exchange Offers expired at one minute after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on March 21, 2022 and are being conducted upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum, dated February 22, 2022 (the "Offering Memorandum"). Based on the amount of Old Notes validly tendered after the

Early Participation Deadline and at or prior to the Expiration Date and in accordance with the terms of the Exchange Offers, COP, CPCo, Burlington and BRO&G, as applicable, expect to accept, on the final settlement date (expected to be March 23, 2022), all of the Pool 1 Notes and Pool 2 Notes validly tendered after the Early Participation Deadline and at or prior to the Expiration Date. As previously announced, all Old Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Participation Deadline were accepted for exchange at the early settlement held on March 11, 2022. Holders whose Old Notes are accepted for exchange will receive the Exchange Consideration (as defined in the Offering Memorandum), which is equal to the Total Consideration (as defined in the Offering Memorandum) previously announced for the applicable series of Old Notes less the early participation payment of $30 of principal amount of New 2062 Notes per $1,000 principal amount of Pool 1 Notes and $30 of principal amount of New 2042 Notes per $1,000 principal amount of Pool 2 Notes, as applicable. Holders whose Old Notes are accepted for exchange will receive in cash accrued and unpaid interest from the last applicable interest payment date to, but excluding, the date on which the exchange of such Old Notes is settled, less the amount of any pre- issuance interest on the New Notes exchanged therefor, and amounts due in lieu of fractional amounts of New Notes. Based on the aggregate principal amount of Old Notes validly tendered after the Early Participation Deadline and at or prior to the Expiration Date, CPCo expects to issue approximately $2,541,000 in aggregate principal amount of the New 2062 Notes and approximately $1,091,000 in aggregate principal amount of the New 2042 Notes on the final settlement date. These New 2062 Notes and New 2042 Notes will be fungible with $1,767,690,000 in aggregate principal amount of the New 2062 Notes and $783,545,000 in aggregate principal amount of the New 2042 Notes, respectively, issued by CPCo at the early settlement. The Exchange Offers are only being made, and the New Notes are only being offered and will only be issued, and copies of the offering documents will only be made available, to holders of Old Notes (1) either (a) in the United States, that are "qualified institutional buyers," or "QIBs," as that term is defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), in a private transaction in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act or (b) outside the United States, that are persons other than "U.S. persons," as that term is defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act, in offshore transactions in reliance upon Regulation S under the Securities Act, or a dealer or other professional fiduciary organized, incorporated or (if an individual) residing in the United States holding a discretionary account or similar account (other than an estate or a trust) for the benefit or account of a non-"U.S. person," and (2) (a) if located or resident in any Member State of the European Economic Area, who are persons other than "retail investors" (for these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a "qualified investor" as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129), and consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the European Economic Area has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation; or (b) if located or resident in the United Kingdom, who are persons other than "retail investors" (for these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA), and consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the United Kingdom has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the Page 2 of 4

United Kingdom may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation ("Eligible Holders"). The Exchange Offers will not be made to holders of Old Notes who are located in Canada. Only Eligible Holders who have completed and returned the eligibility certification are authorized to receive or review the Offering Memorandum or to participate in the Exchange Offers. There is no separate letter of transmittal in connection with the Offering Memorandum. The New Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws. Therefore, the New Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Old Notes as to when such intermediary needs to receive instructions from a holder in order for that holder to be able to participate in, or (in the circumstances in which revocation is permitted) revoke their instruction to participate in the Exchange Offers before the deadlines specified herein and in the Offering Memorandum and eligibility certification. The deadlines set by each clearing system for the submission and withdrawal of exchange instructions will also be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified herein and in the Offering Memorandum and eligibility certification. This news release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein. The Exchange Offers are being made solely by the Offering Memorandum and eligibility certification and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law. Global Bondholder Services Corporation has been appointed as the exchange agent and information agent for the Exchange Offers. Documents relating to the Exchange Offers will only be distributed to holders of Old Notes who certify that they are Eligible Holders. Questions or requests for assistance related to the Exchange Offers or for additional copies of the Offering Memorandum and eligibility certification may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (855) 654-2015(toll-free) or (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers) or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com. You may also contact your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Exchange Offers. The Offering Memorandum and eligibility certification can be accessed at the following link: https://gbsc-usa.com/eligibility/cop. --- # # # --- About ConocoPhillips ConocoPhillips is one of the world's leading exploration and production companies based on both production and reserves, with a globally diversified asset portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 14 countries, $91 billion of total assets and approximately 9,900 employees at Dec. 31, 2021. Production including Libya averaged 1,567 MBOED for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2021, and proved reserves were 6.1 BBOE as of Dec. 31, 2021. For more information, go to www.conocophillips.com. Contacts Dennis Nuss (media) 281-293-4733 dennis.nuss@conocophillips.com Investor Relations 281-293-5000 investor.relations@conocophillips.com CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Page 3 of 4