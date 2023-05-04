Advanced search
ConocoPhillips : First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Supplemental

05/04/2023 | 07:23am EDT
First-Quarter 2023 Detailed Supplemental Information

2022

$ Millions, Except as Indicated

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Revenues and Other Income

Sales and other operating revenues

17,762

21,161

21,013

18,558

78,494

Equity in earnings of affiliates

426

524

561

570

2,081

Gain (loss) on dispositions

817

262

(40)

38

1,077

Other income

286

42

80

96

504

Total Revenues and Other Income

19,291

21,989

21,614

19,262

82,156

Costs and Expenses

Purchased commodities

6,751

9,234

9,251

8,735

33,971

Production and operating expenses

1,581

1,741

1,799

1,885

7,006

Selling, general and administrative expenses

187

96

148

192

623

Exploration expenses

69

143

89

263

564

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

1,823

1,810

1,872

1,999

7,504

Impairments

2

2

2

(18)

(12)

Taxes other than income taxes

814

1,020

843

687

3,364

Accretion on discounted liabilities

61

61

60

68

250

Interest and debt expense

217

211

199

178

805

Foreign currency transactions (gain) loss

24

(70)

(93)

39

(100)

Other expenses

(136)

86

4

(1)

(47)

Total Costs and Expenses

11,393

14,334

14,174

14,027

53,928

Income before income taxes

7,898

7,655

7,440

5,235

28,228

Income tax provision

2,139

2,510

2,913

1,986

9,548

Net Income

5,759

5,145

4,527

3,249

18,680

Net Income Per Share of Common Stock (dollars)

Basic

4.41

3.98

3.56

2.61

14.62

Diluted

4.39

3.96

3.55

2.61

14.57

Average Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)*

Basic

1,301,930

1,289,791

1,256,893

1,239,277

1,274,028

Diluted

1,307,404

1,295,844

1,269,321

1,243,037

1,278,163

*Ending Common Shares Outstanding is 1,210,059 as of March 31, 2023, compared with 1,223,856 as of December 31, 2022.

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

Alaska

802

983

800

652

3,237

Lower 48

3,547

4,456

3,542

2,557

14,102

Canada

381

418

158

(37)

920

Europe, Middle East and North Africa

1,774

1,533

2,615

1,767

7,689

Asia Pacific

1,310

637

627

643

3,217

Other International

-

-

2

-

2

Corporate and Other

84

(372)

(304)

(347)

(939)

Consolidated

7,898

7,655

7,440

5,235

28,228

2023

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

14,811

14,811

499

499

93

93

114

114

15,517

15,517

6,138

6,138

1,779

1,779

159

159

138

138

1,942

1,942

1

1

576

576

68

68

188

188

(44)

(44)

10

10

10,955

10,955

4,562

4,562

1,642

1,642

2,920

2,920

2.38

2.38

2.38

2.38

1,220,228

1,220,228

1,223,355

1,223,355

567

567

2,378

2,378

8

8

1,244

1,244

582

582

1

1

(218)

(218)

4,562

4,562

EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATES

Alaska*

27.1%

30.1%

27.6%

23.1%

27.4%

Lower 48

21.4%

19.6%

25.1%

22.1%

21.9%

Canada

23.7%

24.3%

24.9%

67.4%

22.4%

Europe, Middle East and North Africa

76.8%

74.9%

64.7%

70.3%

70.8%

Asia Pacific

13.3%

17.7%

16.9%

13.6%

14.9%

Other International

-137.8%

43.0%

2484.7%

3159.7%

2211.2%

Corporate and Other

-546.2%

6.2%

21.4%

17.1%

64.9%

Consolidated

27.1%

32.8%

39.1%

37.9%

33.8%

*Alaska including taxes other than income taxes.

47.8%

52.1%

48.6%

43.0%

48.4%

26.7%

26.7%

22.1%

22.1%

21.9%

21.9%

70.6%

70.6%

10.3%

10.3%

-

-

-11.3%

-11.3%

36.0%

36.0%

42.3%

42.3%

1 of 9

2022

$ Millions

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

EARNINGS BY SEGMENT

Alaska

584

687

580

501

2,352

Lower 48

2,790

3,581

2,653

1,991

11,015

Canada

291

316

119

(12)

714

Europe, Middle East and North Africa

412

385

922

525

2,244

Asia Pacific

1,136

525

520

555

2,736

Other International

-

-

(28)

(23)

(51)

Corporate and Other

546

(349)

(239)

(288)

(330)

Consolidated

5,759

5,145

4,527

3,249

18,680

2023

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

416

416

1,852

1,852

6

6

365

365

522

522

1

1

(242)

(242)

2,920

2,920

SPECIAL ITEMS

Alaska

23

-

-

26

49

Lower 48

16

69

(42)

16

59

Canada

176

118

(12)

(82)

200

Europe, Middle East and North Africa

-

(58)

-

-

(58)

Asia Pacific

534

-

27

-

561

Other International

-

-

(29)

(20)

(49)

Corporate and Other

721

(70)

(7)

(66)

578

Consolidated

1,470

59

(63)

(126)

1,340

Detailed reconciliation of these items is provided on page 3.

ADJUSTED EARNINGS

Alaska

561

687

580

475

2,303

Lower 48

2,774

3,512

2,695

1,975

10,956

Canada

115

198

131

70

514

Europe, Middle East and North Africa

412

443

922

525

2,302

Asia Pacific

602

525

493

555

2,175

Other International

-

-

1

(3)

(2)

Corporate and Other

(175)

(279)

(232)

(222)

(908)

Consolidated

4,289

5,086

4,590

3,375

17,340

ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATES

Alaska

30.0%

30.1%

27.6%

27.1%

28.9%

Lower 48

22.1%

19.6%

25.1%

22.1%

22.1%

Canada

24.4%

25.1%

24.5%

24.0%

24.6%

Europe, Middle East and North Africa

76.8%

71.1%

64.7%

70.3%

70.1%

Asia Pacific

22.4%

17.7%

17.7%

13.6%

18.1%

Other International

-137.8%

43.0%

16.8%

500.9%

168.2%

Corporate and Other

38.1%

3.4%

21.9%

14.8%

19.6%

Consolidated

36.8%

32.2%

38.7%

37.8%

36.2%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

416

416

1,852

1,852

6

6

365

365

522

522

1

1

(242)

(242)

2,920

2,920

26.7%

26.7%

22.1%

22.1%

21.9%

21.9%

70.6%

70.6%

10.3%

10.3%

-

-

-11.3%

-11.3%

36.0%

36.0%

2 of 9

$ Millions

2022

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

DETAILED SPECIAL ITEMS

Alaska

Income tax provision (benefit)1

(23)

-

-

(26)

(49)

Total

23

-

-

26

49

Lower 48

Transaction and restructuring expenses

(14)

(14)

-

-

(28)

Gain (loss) on asset sales

-

101

(55)

21

67

Subtotal before income taxes

(14)

87

(55)

21

39

Income tax provision (benefit)2

(30)

18

(13)

5

(20)

Total

16

69

(42)

16

59

Canada

Exploration Expense

-

-

-

(129)

(129)

Gain (loss) on asset sales

229

153

(15)

-

367

Subtotal before income taxes

229

153

(15)

(129)

238

Income tax provision (benefit)3

53

35

(3)

(47)

38

Total

176

118

(12)

(82)

200

Europe, Middle East and North Africa

Income tax provision (benefit)4

-

58

-

-

58

Total

-

(58)

-

-

(58)

Asia Pacific

Gain (loss) on asset sales

534

-

-

-

534

Pending claims and settlements

-

-

27

-

27

Subtotal before income taxes

534

-

27

-

561

Income tax provision (benefit)

-

-

-

-

-

Total

534

-

27

-

561

Other International

Income tax provision (benefit)5

-

-

29

20

49

Total

-

-

(29)

(20)

(49)

Corporate and Other

Pending claims and settlements

-

-

(7)

(87)

(94)

Gain (loss) on investment in Cenovus Energy

251

-

-

-

251

Gain (loss) on AUD FX derivative

(10)

-

-

-

(10)

Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment and exchange fees

127

(83)

-

-

44

Subtotal before income taxes

368

(83)

(7)

(87)

191

Income tax provision (benefit)6

(353)

(13)

-

(21)

(387)

Total

721

(70)

(7)

(66)

578

Total Company

1,470

59

(63)

(126)

1,340

2023

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

  1. Includes a tax adjustment in Q1 2022 related to the closure of an audit; Q4 2022 tax adjustment in Alaska.
  2. Includes a tax adjustment in Q1 2022 related to the closure of an audit.
  3. Includes a tax adjustment in Q4 2022 related to pending claims and settlements.
  4. Includes a tax adjustment in Q2 2022 related to Norway tax reform.
  5. Includes a tax adjustment in Q3 2022 and Q4 2022 related to pending claims and settlements.
  6. Includes tax adjustment related to Q1 2022 Indonesia disposition; Q1 2022 tax adjustments including the closure of an audit; Q4 2022 tax adjustment related to pending claims and settlements.

3 of 9

2022

$ Millions

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

6,414

6,909

8,010

6,458

6,458

Short-term investments

730

1,272

2,412

2,785

2,785

Accounts and notes receivable

7,807

8,081

7,338

7,075

7,075

Accounts and notes receivable-related parties

72

72

16

13

13

Inventories

1,174

1,234

1,226

1,219

1,219

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,389

1,292

1,451

1,199

1,199

Total Current Assets

17,586

18,860

20,453

18,749

18,749

Investments and long-term receivables

8,309

8,203

8,204

8,225

8,225

Net properties, plants and equipment

64,642

64,008

63,673

64,866

64,866

Other assets

2,771

2,622

2,507

1,989

1,989

Total Assets

93,308

93,693

94,837

93,829

93,829

Liabilities

Accounts payable

4,875

5,845

6,242

6,113

6,113

Accounts payable-related parties

22

28

26

50

50

Short-term debt

1,160

676

664

417

417

Accrued income and other taxes

3,162

2,759

3,187

3,193

3,193

Employee benefit obligations

446

529

628

728

728

Other accruals

1,959

2,379

3,250

2,346

2,346

Total Current Liabilities

11,624

12,216

13,997

12,847

12,847

Long-term debt

17,586

16,295

16,297

16,226

16,226

Asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs

5,815

5,737

5,729

6,401

6,401

Deferred income taxes

6,556

6,694

7,218

7,726

7,726

Employee benefit obligations

1,085

1,080

1,087

1,074

1,074

Other liabilities and deferred credits

1,424

1,469

1,430

1,552

1,552

Total Liabilities

44,090

43,491

45,758

45,826

45,826

Equity

Common stock issued

Par value

21

21

21

21

21

Capital in excess of par

60,907

61,045

61,089

61,142

61,142

Treasury stock

(52,344)

(54,644)

(57,444)

(60,189)

(60,189)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,808)

(5,313)

(5,865)

(6,000)

(6,000)

Retained earnings

45,442

49,093

51,278

53,029

53,029

Total Equity

49,218

50,202

49,079

48,003

48,003

Total Liabilities and Equity

93,308

93,693

94,837

93,829

93,829

2023

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

6,974

6,974

1,635

1,635

5,280

5,280

16

16

1,258

1,258

953

953

16,116

16,116

8,197

8,197

65,090

65,090

2,038

2,038

91,441

91,441

5,078

5,078

22

22

1,317

1,317

2,847

2,847

420

420

1,869

1,869

11,553

11,553

15,266

15,266

6,324

6,324

7,927

7,927

1,007

1,007

1,581

1,581

43,658

43,658

21

21

61,100

61,100

(61,904)

(61,904)

(6,027)

(6,027)

54,593

54,593

47,783

47,783

91,441

91,441

4 of 9

2022

$ Millions

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

CASH FLOW INFORMATION

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net income

5,759

5,145

4,527

3,249

18,680

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

1,823

1,810

1,872

1,999

7,504

Impairments

2

2

2

(18)

(12)

Dry hole costs and leasehold impairments

7

97

32

204

340

Accretion on discounted liabilities

61

61

60

68

250

Deferred taxes

373

495

726

492

2,086

Undistributed equity earnings

220

371

(22)

373

942

Gain (loss) on dispositions

(817)

(262)

40

(38)

(1,077)

Gain on investment in Cenovus Energy

(251)

-

-

-

(251)

Other

(152)

115

(1)

124

86

Net working capital changes

(1,957)

80

1,504

139

(234)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

5,068

7,914

8,740

6,592

28,314

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Capital expenditures and investments

(3,161)

(1,968)

(2,497)

(2,533)

(10,159)

Working capital changes associated with investing activities

363

133

46

(22)

520

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

37

-

-

(97)

(60)

Proceeds from asset dispositions

2,332

619

403

117

3,471

Net (purchases) sales of investments

(263)

(841)

(1,131)

(394)

(2,629)

Collection of advances/loans-related parties

55

-

59

-

114

Other

26

(34)

15

(5)

2

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(611)

(2,091)

(3,105)

(2,934)

(8,741)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

(1,067)

(1,865)

(45)

(393)

(3,370)

Net repayment of debt

Issuance of company common stock

271

79

(5)

17

362

Repurchase of company common stock

(1,425)

(2,300)

(2,799)

(2,746)

(9,270)

Dividends paid

(864)

(988)

(1,484)

(2,390)

(5,726)

Other

(52)

(4)

3

4

(49)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(3,137)

(5,078)

(4,330)

(5,508)

(18,053)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes

21

(258)

(215)

228

(224)

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

1,341

487

1,090

(1,622)

1,296

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

5,398

6,739

7,226

8,316

5,398

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period

6,739

7,226

8,316

6,694

6,694

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND INVESTMENTS

Alaska

253

218

269

351

1,091

Lower 48

1,062

1,285

1,773

1,510

5,630

Canada

122

125

135

148

530

Europe, Middle East and North Africa

172

192

167

467

998

Asia Pacific

1,538

126

127

89

1,880

Other International

-

-

-

-

-

Corporate and Other

14

22

26

(32)

30

Total Capital Expenditures and Investments

3,161

1,968

2,497

2,533

10,159

2023

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

YTD

2,920

2,920

1,942

1,942

1

1

68

68

68

68

324

324

491

491

(93)

(93)

-

-

(35)

(35)

(283)

(283)

5,403

5,403

(2,897)

(2,897)

208

208

-

-

188

188

1,065

1,065

-

-

(12)

(12)

(1,448)

(1,448)

(43)

(43)

(97)

(97)

(1,700)

(1,700)

(1,488)

(1,488)

2

2

(3,326)

(3,326)

(104)

(104)

525

525

6,694

6,694

7,219

7,219

406

406

1,704

1,704

136

136

209

209

63

63

-

-

379

379

2,897

2,897

5 of 9

