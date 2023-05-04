|
ConocoPhillips : First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Supplemental
First-Quarter 2023 Detailed Supplemental Information
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
$ Millions, Except as Indicated
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues and Other Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and other operating revenues
|
17,762
|
21,161
|
21,013
|
18,558
|
78,494
|
Equity in earnings of affiliates
|
426
|
524
|
561
|
570
|
2,081
|
Gain (loss) on dispositions
|
817
|
262
|
(40)
|
38
|
1,077
|
Other income
|
286
|
42
|
80
|
96
|
504
|
Total Revenues and Other Income
|
19,291
|
21,989
|
21,614
|
19,262
|
82,156
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchased commodities
|
6,751
|
9,234
|
9,251
|
8,735
|
33,971
|
Production and operating expenses
|
1,581
|
1,741
|
1,799
|
1,885
|
7,006
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
187
|
96
|
148
|
192
|
623
|
Exploration expenses
|
69
|
143
|
89
|
263
|
564
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
1,823
|
1,810
|
1,872
|
1,999
|
7,504
|
Impairments
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
(18)
|
(12)
|
Taxes other than income taxes
|
814
|
1,020
|
843
|
687
|
3,364
|
Accretion on discounted liabilities
|
61
|
61
|
60
|
68
|
250
|
Interest and debt expense
|
217
|
211
|
199
|
178
|
805
|
Foreign currency transactions (gain) loss
|
24
|
(70)
|
(93)
|
39
|
(100)
|
Other expenses
|
(136)
|
86
|
4
|
(1)
|
(47)
|
Total Costs and Expenses
|
11,393
|
14,334
|
14,174
|
14,027
|
53,928
|
Income before income taxes
|
7,898
|
7,655
|
7,440
|
5,235
|
28,228
|
Income tax provision
|
2,139
|
2,510
|
2,913
|
1,986
|
9,548
|
Net Income
|
5,759
|
5,145
|
4,527
|
3,249
|
18,680
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income Per Share of Common Stock (dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
4.41
|
3.98
|
3.56
|
2.61
|
14.62
|
Diluted
|
4.39
|
3.96
|
3.55
|
2.61
|
14.57
|
Average Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)*
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
1,301,930
|
1,289,791
|
1,256,893
|
1,239,277
|
1,274,028
|
Diluted
|
1,307,404
|
1,295,844
|
1,269,321
|
1,243,037
|
1,278,163
|
*Ending Common Shares Outstanding is 1,210,059 as of March 31, 2023, compared with 1,223,856 as of December 31, 2022.
|
|
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alaska
|
802
|
983
|
800
|
652
|
3,237
|
Lower 48
|
3,547
|
4,456
|
3,542
|
2,557
|
14,102
|
Canada
|
381
|
418
|
158
|
(37)
|
920
|
Europe, Middle East and North Africa
|
1,774
|
1,533
|
2,615
|
1,767
|
7,689
|
Asia Pacific
|
1,310
|
637
|
627
|
643
|
3,217
|
Other International
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
2
|
Corporate and Other
|
84
|
(372)
|
(304)
|
(347)
|
(939)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
7,898
|
7,655
|
7,440
|
5,235
|
28,228
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
YTD
|
14,811
|
14,811
|
499
|
499
|
93
|
93
|
114
|
114
|
15,517
|
15,517
|
6,138
|
6,138
|
1,779
|
1,779
|
159
|
159
|
138
|
138
|
1,942
|
1,942
|
1
|
1
|
576
|
576
|
68
|
68
|
188
|
188
|
(44)
|
(44)
|
10
|
10
|
10,955
|
10,955
|
4,562
|
4,562
|
1,642
|
1,642
|
2,920
|
2,920
|
|
|
2.38
|
2.38
|
2.38
|
2.38
|
1,220,228
|
1,220,228
|
1,223,355
|
1,223,355
|
567
|
567
|
2,378
|
2,378
|
8
|
8
|
1,244
|
1,244
|
582
|
582
|
1
|
1
|
(218)
|
(218)
|
|
|
4,562
|
4,562
|
|
|
EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alaska*
|
27.1%
|
30.1%
|
27.6%
|
23.1%
|
27.4%
|
Lower 48
|
21.4%
|
19.6%
|
25.1%
|
22.1%
|
21.9%
|
Canada
|
23.7%
|
24.3%
|
24.9%
|
67.4%
|
22.4%
|
Europe, Middle East and North Africa
|
76.8%
|
74.9%
|
64.7%
|
70.3%
|
70.8%
|
Asia Pacific
|
13.3%
|
17.7%
|
16.9%
|
13.6%
|
14.9%
|
Other International
|
-137.8%
|
43.0%
|
2484.7%
|
3159.7%
|
2211.2%
|
Corporate and Other
|
-546.2%
|
6.2%
|
21.4%
|
17.1%
|
64.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
27.1%
|
32.8%
|
39.1%
|
37.9%
|
33.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Alaska including taxes other than income taxes.
|
47.8%
|
52.1%
|
48.6%
|
43.0%
|
48.4%
|
26.7%
|
26.7%
|
22.1%
|
22.1%
|
21.9%
|
21.9%
|
70.6%
|
70.6%
|
10.3%
|
10.3%
|
-
|
-
|
-11.3%
|
-11.3%
|
|
|
36.0%
|
36.0%
|
|
|
42.3%
|
42.3%
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
$ Millions
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS BY SEGMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alaska
|
584
|
687
|
580
|
501
|
2,352
|
Lower 48
|
2,790
|
3,581
|
2,653
|
1,991
|
11,015
|
Canada
|
291
|
316
|
119
|
(12)
|
714
|
Europe, Middle East and North Africa
|
412
|
385
|
922
|
525
|
2,244
|
Asia Pacific
|
1,136
|
525
|
520
|
555
|
2,736
|
Other International
|
-
|
-
|
(28)
|
(23)
|
(51)
|
Corporate and Other
|
546
|
(349)
|
(239)
|
(288)
|
(330)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
5,759
|
5,145
|
4,527
|
3,249
|
18,680
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
YTD
|
416
|
416
|
1,852
|
1,852
|
6
|
6
|
365
|
365
|
522
|
522
|
1
|
1
|
(242)
|
(242)
|
|
|
2,920
|
2,920
|
|
|
SPECIAL ITEMS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alaska
|
23
|
-
|
-
|
26
|
49
|
Lower 48
|
16
|
69
|
(42)
|
16
|
59
|
Canada
|
176
|
118
|
(12)
|
(82)
|
200
|
Europe, Middle East and North Africa
|
-
|
(58)
|
-
|
-
|
(58)
|
Asia Pacific
|
534
|
-
|
27
|
-
|
561
|
Other International
|
-
|
-
|
(29)
|
(20)
|
(49)
|
Corporate and Other
|
721
|
(70)
|
(7)
|
(66)
|
578
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
1,470
|
59
|
(63)
|
(126)
|
1,340
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Detailed reconciliation of these items is provided on page 3.
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADJUSTED EARNINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alaska
|
561
|
687
|
580
|
475
|
2,303
|
Lower 48
|
2,774
|
3,512
|
2,695
|
1,975
|
10,956
|
Canada
|
115
|
198
|
131
|
70
|
514
|
Europe, Middle East and North Africa
|
412
|
443
|
922
|
525
|
2,302
|
Asia Pacific
|
602
|
525
|
493
|
555
|
2,175
|
Other International
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
Corporate and Other
|
(175)
|
(279)
|
(232)
|
(222)
|
(908)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
4,289
|
5,086
|
4,590
|
3,375
|
17,340
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alaska
|
30.0%
|
30.1%
|
27.6%
|
27.1%
|
28.9%
|
Lower 48
|
22.1%
|
19.6%
|
25.1%
|
22.1%
|
22.1%
|
Canada
|
24.4%
|
25.1%
|
24.5%
|
24.0%
|
24.6%
|
Europe, Middle East and North Africa
|
76.8%
|
71.1%
|
64.7%
|
70.3%
|
70.1%
|
Asia Pacific
|
22.4%
|
17.7%
|
17.7%
|
13.6%
|
18.1%
|
Other International
|
-137.8%
|
43.0%
|
16.8%
|
500.9%
|
168.2%
|
Corporate and Other
|
38.1%
|
3.4%
|
21.9%
|
14.8%
|
19.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
36.8%
|
32.2%
|
38.7%
|
37.8%
|
36.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
416
|
416
|
1,852
|
1,852
|
6
|
6
|
365
|
365
|
522
|
522
|
1
|
1
|
(242)
|
(242)
|
|
|
2,920
|
2,920
|
|
|
26.7%
|
26.7%
|
22.1%
|
22.1%
|
21.9%
|
21.9%
|
70.6%
|
70.6%
|
10.3%
|
10.3%
|
-
|
-
|
-11.3%
|
-11.3%
|
|
|
36.0%
|
36.0%
|
|
|
$ Millions
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
YTD
|
DETAILED SPECIAL ITEMS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alaska
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax provision (benefit)1
|
(23)
|
-
|
-
|
(26)
|
(49)
|
Total
|
23
|
-
|
-
|
26
|
49
|
Lower 48
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction and restructuring expenses
|
(14)
|
(14)
|
-
|
-
|
(28)
|
Gain (loss) on asset sales
|
-
|
101
|
(55)
|
21
|
67
|
Subtotal before income taxes
|
(14)
|
87
|
(55)
|
21
|
39
|
Income tax provision (benefit)2
|
(30)
|
18
|
(13)
|
5
|
(20)
|
Total
|
16
|
69
|
(42)
|
16
|
59
|
Canada
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exploration Expense
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(129)
|
(129)
|
Gain (loss) on asset sales
|
229
|
153
|
(15)
|
-
|
367
|
Subtotal before income taxes
|
229
|
153
|
(15)
|
(129)
|
238
|
Income tax provision (benefit)3
|
53
|
35
|
(3)
|
(47)
|
38
|
Total
|
176
|
118
|
(12)
|
(82)
|
200
|
Europe, Middle East and North Africa
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax provision (benefit)4
|
-
|
58
|
-
|
-
|
58
|
Total
|
-
|
(58)
|
-
|
-
|
(58)
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain (loss) on asset sales
|
534
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
534
|
Pending claims and settlements
|
-
|
-
|
27
|
-
|
27
|
Subtotal before income taxes
|
534
|
-
|
27
|
-
|
561
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
534
|
-
|
27
|
-
|
561
|
Other International
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax provision (benefit)5
|
-
|
-
|
29
|
20
|
49
|
Total
|
-
|
-
|
(29)
|
(20)
|
(49)
|
Corporate and Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pending claims and settlements
|
-
|
-
|
(7)
|
(87)
|
(94)
|
Gain (loss) on investment in Cenovus Energy
|
251
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
251
|
Gain (loss) on AUD FX derivative
|
(10)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(10)
|
Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment and exchange fees
|
127
|
(83)
|
-
|
-
|
44
|
Subtotal before income taxes
|
368
|
(83)
|
(7)
|
(87)
|
191
|
Income tax provision (benefit)6
|
(353)
|
(13)
|
-
|
(21)
|
(387)
|
Total
|
721
|
(70)
|
(7)
|
(66)
|
578
|
Total Company
|
1,470
|
59
|
(63)
|
(126)
|
1,340
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
YTD
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
-
Includes a tax adjustment in Q1 2022 related to the closure of an audit; Q4 2022 tax adjustment in Alaska.
-
Includes a tax adjustment in Q1 2022 related to the closure of an audit.
-
Includes a tax adjustment in Q4 2022 related to pending claims and settlements.
-
Includes a tax adjustment in Q2 2022 related to Norway tax reform.
-
Includes a tax adjustment in Q3 2022 and Q4 2022 related to pending claims and settlements.
-
Includes tax adjustment related to Q1 2022 Indonesia disposition; Q1 2022 tax adjustments including the closure of an audit; Q4 2022 tax adjustment related to pending claims and settlements.
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
$ Millions
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
6,414
|
6,909
|
8,010
|
6,458
|
6,458
|
Short-term investments
|
730
|
1,272
|
2,412
|
2,785
|
2,785
|
Accounts and notes receivable
|
7,807
|
8,081
|
7,338
|
7,075
|
7,075
|
Accounts and notes receivable-related parties
|
72
|
72
|
16
|
13
|
13
|
Inventories
|
1,174
|
1,234
|
1,226
|
1,219
|
1,219
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
1,389
|
1,292
|
1,451
|
1,199
|
1,199
|
Total Current Assets
|
17,586
|
18,860
|
20,453
|
18,749
|
18,749
|
Investments and long-term receivables
|
8,309
|
8,203
|
8,204
|
8,225
|
8,225
|
Net properties, plants and equipment
|
64,642
|
64,008
|
63,673
|
64,866
|
64,866
|
Other assets
|
2,771
|
2,622
|
2,507
|
1,989
|
1,989
|
Total Assets
|
93,308
|
93,693
|
94,837
|
93,829
|
93,829
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
4,875
|
5,845
|
6,242
|
6,113
|
6,113
|
Accounts payable-related parties
|
22
|
28
|
26
|
50
|
50
|
Short-term debt
|
1,160
|
676
|
664
|
417
|
417
|
Accrued income and other taxes
|
3,162
|
2,759
|
3,187
|
3,193
|
3,193
|
Employee benefit obligations
|
446
|
529
|
628
|
728
|
728
|
Other accruals
|
1,959
|
2,379
|
3,250
|
2,346
|
2,346
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
11,624
|
12,216
|
13,997
|
12,847
|
12,847
|
Long-term debt
|
17,586
|
16,295
|
16,297
|
16,226
|
16,226
|
Asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs
|
5,815
|
5,737
|
5,729
|
6,401
|
6,401
|
Deferred income taxes
|
6,556
|
6,694
|
7,218
|
7,726
|
7,726
|
Employee benefit obligations
|
1,085
|
1,080
|
1,087
|
1,074
|
1,074
|
Other liabilities and deferred credits
|
1,424
|
1,469
|
1,430
|
1,552
|
1,552
|
Total Liabilities
|
44,090
|
43,491
|
45,758
|
45,826
|
45,826
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
21
|
21
|
21
|
21
|
21
|
Capital in excess of par
|
60,907
|
61,045
|
61,089
|
61,142
|
61,142
|
Treasury stock
|
(52,344)
|
(54,644)
|
(57,444)
|
(60,189)
|
(60,189)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(4,808)
|
(5,313)
|
(5,865)
|
(6,000)
|
(6,000)
|
Retained earnings
|
45,442
|
49,093
|
51,278
|
53,029
|
53,029
|
Total Equity
|
49,218
|
50,202
|
49,079
|
48,003
|
48,003
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
93,308
|
93,693
|
94,837
|
93,829
|
93,829
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
YTD
|
6,974
|
|
|
|
6,974
|
1,635
|
|
|
|
1,635
|
5,280
|
|
|
|
5,280
|
16
|
|
|
|
16
|
1,258
|
|
|
|
1,258
|
953
|
|
|
|
953
|
16,116
|
|
|
|
16,116
|
8,197
|
|
|
|
8,197
|
65,090
|
|
|
|
65,090
|
2,038
|
|
|
|
2,038
|
91,441
|
|
|
|
91,441
|
5,078
|
|
|
|
5,078
|
22
|
|
|
|
22
|
1,317
|
|
|
|
1,317
|
2,847
|
|
|
|
2,847
|
420
|
|
|
|
420
|
1,869
|
|
|
|
1,869
|
11,553
|
|
|
|
11,553
|
15,266
|
|
|
|
15,266
|
6,324
|
|
|
|
6,324
|
7,927
|
|
|
|
7,927
|
1,007
|
|
|
|
1,007
|
1,581
|
|
|
|
1,581
|
43,658
|
|
|
|
43,658
|
21
|
|
|
|
21
|
61,100
|
|
|
|
61,100
|
(61,904)
|
|
|
|
(61,904)
|
(6,027)
|
|
|
|
(6,027)
|
54,593
|
|
|
|
54,593
|
47,783
|
|
|
|
47,783
|
91,441
|
|
|
|
91,441
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
$ Millions
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
5,759
|
5,145
|
4,527
|
3,249
|
18,680
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
1,823
|
1,810
|
1,872
|
1,999
|
7,504
|
Impairments
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
(18)
|
(12)
|
Dry hole costs and leasehold impairments
|
7
|
97
|
32
|
204
|
340
|
Accretion on discounted liabilities
|
61
|
61
|
60
|
68
|
250
|
Deferred taxes
|
373
|
495
|
726
|
492
|
2,086
|
Undistributed equity earnings
|
220
|
371
|
(22)
|
373
|
942
|
Gain (loss) on dispositions
|
(817)
|
(262)
|
40
|
(38)
|
(1,077)
|
Gain on investment in Cenovus Energy
|
(251)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(251)
|
Other
|
(152)
|
115
|
(1)
|
124
|
86
|
Net working capital changes
|
(1,957)
|
80
|
1,504
|
139
|
(234)
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
5,068
|
7,914
|
8,740
|
6,592
|
28,314
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures and investments
|
(3,161)
|
(1,968)
|
(2,497)
|
(2,533)
|
(10,159)
|
Working capital changes associated with investing activities
|
363
|
133
|
46
|
(22)
|
520
|
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
37
|
-
|
-
|
(97)
|
(60)
|
Proceeds from asset dispositions
|
2,332
|
619
|
403
|
117
|
3,471
|
Net (purchases) sales of investments
|
(263)
|
(841)
|
(1,131)
|
(394)
|
(2,629)
|
Collection of advances/loans-related parties
|
55
|
-
|
59
|
-
|
114
|
Other
|
26
|
(34)
|
15
|
(5)
|
2
|
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|
(611)
|
(2,091)
|
(3,105)
|
(2,934)
|
(8,741)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|
(1,067)
|
(1,865)
|
(45)
|
(393)
|
(3,370)
|
Net repayment of debt
|
Issuance of company common stock
|
271
|
79
|
(5)
|
17
|
362
|
Repurchase of company common stock
|
(1,425)
|
(2,300)
|
(2,799)
|
(2,746)
|
(9,270)
|
Dividends paid
|
(864)
|
(988)
|
(1,484)
|
(2,390)
|
(5,726)
|
Other
|
(52)
|
(4)
|
3
|
4
|
(49)
|
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
|
(3,137)
|
(5,078)
|
(4,330)
|
(5,508)
|
(18,053)
|
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes
|
21
|
(258)
|
(215)
|
228
|
(224)
|
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|
1,341
|
487
|
1,090
|
(1,622)
|
1,296
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
5,398
|
6,739
|
7,226
|
8,316
|
5,398
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period
|
6,739
|
7,226
|
8,316
|
6,694
|
6,694
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND INVESTMENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alaska
|
253
|
218
|
269
|
351
|
1,091
|
Lower 48
|
1,062
|
1,285
|
1,773
|
1,510
|
5,630
|
Canada
|
122
|
125
|
135
|
148
|
530
|
Europe, Middle East and North Africa
|
172
|
192
|
167
|
467
|
998
|
Asia Pacific
|
1,538
|
126
|
127
|
89
|
1,880
|
Other International
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Corporate and Other
|
14
|
22
|
26
|
(32)
|
30
|
Total Capital Expenditures and Investments
|
3,161
|
1,968
|
2,497
|
2,533
|
10,159
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
YTD
|
2,920
|
2,920
|
1,942
|
1,942
|
1
|
1
|
68
|
68
|
68
|
68
|
324
|
324
|
491
|
491
|
(93)
|
(93)
|
-
|
-
|
(35)
|
(35)
|
(283)
|
(283)
|
5,403
|
5,403
|
(2,897)
|
(2,897)
|
208
|
208
|
-
|
-
|
188
|
188
|
1,065
|
1,065
|
-
|
-
|
(12)
|
(12)
|
(1,448)
|
(1,448)
|
(43)
|
(43)
|
(97)
|
(97)
|
(1,700)
|
(1,700)
|
(1,488)
|
(1,488)
|
2
|
2
|
(3,326)
|
(3,326)
|
(104)
|
(104)
|
525
|
525
|
6,694
|
6,694
|
7,219
|
7,219
|
|
|
406
|
406
|
1,704
|
1,704
|
136
|
136
|
209
|
209
|
63
|
63
|
-
|
-
|
379
|
379
|
2,897
|
2,897
|
|
Disclaimer
ConocoPhillips published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 11:22:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about CONOCOPHILLIPS
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on CONOCOPHILLIPS
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
67 515 M
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
12 283 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
|
8 106 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|9,61x
|Yield 2023
|2,34%
|
|Capitalization
|
116 B
116 B
-
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,84x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,80x
|Nbr of Employees
|9 500
|Free-Float
|57,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|28
|Last Close Price
|96,09 $
|Average target price
|129,62 $
|Spread / Average Target
|34,9%