ConocoPhillips : First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Transcript

So to wrap up, we had a strong first quarter. We remain confident in our outlook, leading to our increase in full year production guidance. And we expect to return $11 billion to our shareholders this year. And we're well positioned to deliver on our commitments throughout this year. So that concludes our prepared remarks. And now I'll turn the call back over to Phil.

Philip Gresh ConocoPhillips - VP, Investor Relations

Great. Thanks, Bill. Before we move to Q&A, just a quick reminder that we are sticking to one question per caller this quarter, since we just hosted the analyst day a few weeks ago and it is obviously quite a busy earnings day for everybody. So with that, Michelle, let's move to the Q&A.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

Operator

(Operator Instructions). The first question comes from Stephen Richardson with Evercore.

Stephen I. Richardson Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD and Head of Oil and Gas & Exploration and Production Research

Ryan, I was wondering if you could talk, I mean, on the return of capital, obviously, outperforming 50% of cash flow from ops and setting up really strongly versus the $11 billion target. Just wondering if you could address -- the environment is not straightforward. There's a lot of volatility out there. And just from a shareholders' perspective, how do you think about balancing VROC buyback and just the general flexibility as people consider kind of the volatility in the commodity environment?

Ryan M. Lance ConocoPhillips - Chairman & CEO

Yes. Thanks, Stephen. I think let me just start by recognizing the volatility that's currently in the market. But even with that, as we look at the first quarter, average prices were in the mid-$70s, WTI quarter-to-date in the second quarter in the high $70s. So that's close enough to our planning framework that we set out early in the year that, close enough to $80 and delivering the $22 billion in cash for the year.

So we're not going to overreact to kind of what we're seeing in the volatility right now. So we're on track, and hopefully, you see that with the VROC that we set for the third quarter, on track to deliver the $11 billion distributions that we set out at the beginning of the year. We're comfortable with that. We have the balance sheet to support it if prices turn out a little bit lower, as well.

So, it would take a structural change, and we certainly don't view this volatility that we're seeing right now as a structural change in the marketplace. In terms of the mix and the balance, we said we'd do about 50% shares. We leaned in a little bit in the first quarter on the shares. But through the year, we expect to be about 50-50 between our VROC and the shares to deliver the $11 billion of returns back to the shareholder. Hopefully, you see that with the third quarter setting of the VROC at $0.60 a share. That should give you comfort that we're on track to deliver that.

Operator

The next question comes from Neil Mehta with Goldman Sachs.

Neil Singhvi Mehta Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP and Integrated Oil & Refining Analyst

Yes. Congrats on a really good Lower 48 quarter in particular. Ryan, I think you sort of cut -- headed this question off, but I'd love you to comment to the extent you can on Surmont, recognizing it's an active situation. And as you think about that asset, first of all, it seems from the analyst day that it is a core position for you guys. And just any thoughts on whether it makes sense to be a bigger part of the portfolio to the extent you can comment at all?

Ryan M. Lance ConocoPhillips - Chairman & CEO

Yes, Neil, thanks. I can let Andy maybe make a few comments about the assets, which would be kind of reiterating what we said at the analyst meeting. But, yes, we're in receipt of the notice on the transaction between Total and Suncor. We have a right on the Surmont asset, which we know really well because we own 50% and operate it. So we're in the process of taking a pretty serious look at that. I can maybe have Andy reiterate some of our thoughts about the asset that we described in the analyst meeting.

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us

4