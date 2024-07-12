By Don Nico Forbes

ConocoPhillips and Marathon Oil received requests for additional information and documents from the Federal Trade Commission regarding the review of their planned merger.

The companies continue to work constructively with the FTC in its review of the merger, and expect the deal to be completed in the fourth quarter, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Marathon will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ConocoPhillips.

