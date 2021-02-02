Log in
ConocoPhillips

CONOCOPHILLIPS

(COP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

ConocoPhillips Posts Second Consecutive Quarterly Loss

02/02/2021 | 07:43am EST
By Dieter Holger

ConocoPhillips swung to a loss in the fourth quarter, its second loss in a row, adding to the losses that oil makers that have suffered amid sunken demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Houston-based oil-and-gas company said Tuesday that its loss per share was 72 cents in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with earnings of 65 cents a share a year ago. It booked a loss of $772 million, versus earnings of $720 million last year.

Its adjusted loss was 19 cents a share, narrower than expected. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 26 cents a share. For 2020, its after-tax adjusted losses totaled $1.04 billion.

"There was nothing easy about 2020," Ryan Lance, chairman and chief executive of ConocoPhillips, said.

Cash from operations was $1.66 billion in the quarter. Analysts expected $1.38 billion.

Total oil production fell to 1.17 million barrels of oil equivalent in the quarter, from 1.33 million a year ago.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 43 cents a share, payable March 1.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-21 0743ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS 1.70% 40.71 Delayed Quote.1.80%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.52% 57.68 Delayed Quote.6.19%
WTI 2.33% 54.82 Delayed Quote.7.83%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 577 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 166 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 231 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -20,9x
Yield 2020 4,16%
Capitalization 55 037 M 55 037 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,51x
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 59,5%
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 54,43 $
Last Close Price 40,71 $
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew J. Fox Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
William L. Bullock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dominic E. Macklon SVP-Strategy, Exploration & Technology
Robert A. Niblock Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS1.80%55 037
CNOOC LIMITED9.61%45 321
EOG RESOURCES, INC.2.93%29 945
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-3.43%27 256
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY5.59%26 038
ECOPETROL S.A.-6.90%24 160
