ConocoPhillips Posts Second Consecutive Quarterly Loss

By Dieter Holger

ConocoPhillips swung to a loss in the fourth quarter, its second loss in a row, adding to the losses that oil makers that have suffered amid sunken demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Houston-based oil-and-gas company said Tuesday that its loss per share was 72 cents in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with earnings of 65 cents a share a year ago. It booked a loss of $772 million, versus earnings of $720 million last year.

Its adjusted loss was 19 cents a share, narrower than expected. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 26 cents a share. For 2020, its after-tax adjusted losses totaled $1.04 billion.

"There was nothing easy about 2020," Ryan Lance, chairman and chief executive of ConocoPhillips, said.

Cash from operations was $1.66 billion in the quarter. Analysts expected $1.38 billion.

Total oil production fell to 1.17 million barrels of oil equivalent in the quarter, from 1.33 million a year ago.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 43 cents a share, payable March 1.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-21 0743ET