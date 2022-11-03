Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  ConocoPhillips
  News
  Summary
09:28aConocoPhillips Sees Higher 4Q Output -- Energy Comment
DJ
09:21aSector Update: Energy Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Thursday
MT
09:02aETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Fall Pre-Bell After Trade, Jobless Claims Data
MT
ConocoPhillips Sees Higher 4Q Output -- Energy Comment

11/03/2022 | 09:28am EDT
By Mary de Wet


ConocoPhillips expects daily production to rise in the fourth quarter.


On its outlook:

The exploration and production company expects to produce 1.74 million to 1.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter. ConocoPhillips's full-year production forecast remains unchanged at 1.74 million barrels a day.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, production excluding Libya was 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Production from Libya averaged 41,000 barrels a day, according to the company's website.

"The company updated its 2022 operating capital guidance to $8.1 billion versus the prior guidance of $7.8 billion, reflecting inflationary impacts and partner-operated well mix in the Lower 48. This guidance excludes $1.7 billion of capital associated with the closed acquisitions of an additional 10% interest in APLNG and bolt-on acquisitions in the Lower 48."


On its third quarter:

Production averaged 1.75 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, up 210,000 barrels from the same period a year ago.

"After adjusting for closed acquisitions and dispositions and the conversion of previously acquired Concho-contracted volumes from a two-stream to a three-stream basis, third-quarter 2022 production increased by 30 MBOED or 2% from the same period a year ago. Organic growth from Lower 48 and other development programs more than offset decline and downtime."

"Lower 48 delivered record production of 1,013 MBOED, including 668 MBOED from the Permian, 224 MBOED from the Eagle Ford and 96 MBOED from the Bakken.

"In Canada, drilling and completion activities continued at Montney, while construction progressed on the second phase of the company's processing facility.

"In Norway, the company completed planned subsea template installation scope on the Tommeliten A and Eldfisk North projects with drilling on track to begin in the fourth quarter.

"In Malaysia, first oil was achieved at Gumusut Phase 3. Turnarounds were successfully completed across the portfolio."


Write to Mary de Wet at mary.dewet@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 0927ET

