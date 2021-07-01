ConocoPhillips Sees Highest Close Since January 2020 -- Data Talk

ConocoPhillips (COP) closed at $62.88, up $1.98 or 3.25%

-- Highest close since Jan. 23, 2020, when it closed at $63.14

-- Largest percent increase since June 21, 2021, when it rose 5.08%

-- Up two consecutive days; up 6.49% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending May 17, 2021, when it rose 7.49%

-- Up 57.24% year-to-date

-- Down 27.52% from its all-time closing high of $86.76 on July 23, 2014

-- Up 50.5% from 52 weeks ago (July 2, 2020), when it closed at $41.78

-- New 52-week closing high

-- Up 119.71% from its 52-week closing low of $28.62 on Oct. 30, 2020

-- Traded as high as $63.57; highest intraday level since Jan. 22, 2020, when it hit $63.80

-- Up 4.38% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 21, 2021, when it rose as much as 5.21%

-- Today's preliminary volume is 11.6 million shares; highest since June 18, 2021, when 18.6 million shares were traded

-- Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-21 1656ET