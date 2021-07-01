Log in
    COP   US20825C1045

CONOCOPHILLIPS

(COP)
  Report
ConocoPhillips Sees Highest Close Since January 2020 -- Data Talk

07/01/2021 | 04:57pm EDT
ConocoPhillips (COP) closed at $62.88, up $1.98 or 3.25%

-- Highest close since Jan. 23, 2020, when it closed at $63.14

-- Largest percent increase since June 21, 2021, when it rose 5.08%

-- Up two consecutive days; up 6.49% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending May 17, 2021, when it rose 7.49%

-- Up 57.24% year-to-date

-- Down 27.52% from its all-time closing high of $86.76 on July 23, 2014

-- Up 50.5% from 52 weeks ago (July 2, 2020), when it closed at $41.78

-- New 52-week closing high

-- Up 119.71% from its 52-week closing low of $28.62 on Oct. 30, 2020

-- Traded as high as $63.57; highest intraday level since Jan. 22, 2020, when it hit $63.80

-- Up 4.38% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 21, 2021, when it rose as much as 5.21%

-- Today's preliminary volume is 11.6 million shares; highest since June 18, 2021, when 18.6 million shares were traded

-- Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-21 1656ET

CONOCOPHILLIPS 3.25% 62.88 Delayed Quote.52.29%
WTI 1.99% 74.948 Delayed Quote.52.42%
All news about CONOCOPHILLIPS
04:57pConocoPhillips Sees Highest Close Since January 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:02aCONOCOPHILLIPS  : to Hold Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, Au..
BU
08:13aCONOCOPHILLIPS  : BMO Capital Adjusts ConocoPhillips' Price Target to $76 From $..
MT
07:55aCONOCOPHILLIPS  : Receives PT Boost to $75 From $73 From RBC After Investor Upda..
MT
06/30Aker BP, Partners Unveil Plan For Kobra East & Gekko Offshore Development In ..
MT
06/30SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Gain Premarket Wednesday
MT
06/30CONOCOPHILLIPS  : Cuts 2021 Spending, Boosts Share Buybacks
MT
06/30SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
06/30ConocoPhillips Lifts Planned 2021 Share Repurchases by $1 Billion
DJ
06/30CONOCOPHILLIPS  : Market Update Reaffirms Commitment to Disciplined, Returns-Foc..
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 39 622 M - -
Net income 2021 5 252 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 231 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 82 180 M 82 180 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 10 300
Free-Float 64,6%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William L. Bullock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dominic E. Macklon Senior Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Shannon Weinberg Kinney Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Robert A. Niblock Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS52.29%82 733
CNOOC LIMITED22.98%52 923
EOG RESOURCES, INC.67.32%51 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED47.11%43 709
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY42.70%40 294
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION80.82%30 719