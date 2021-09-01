Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ConocoPhillips
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COP   US20825C1045

CONOCOPHILLIPS

(COP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 09/01 10:48:15 pm
54.6950 USD   -1.50%
05:48pCONOCOPHILLIPS : Supports Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts
BU
11:32aNorwegian government proposes overhaul of petroleum tax system
RE
09:08aEnergy Stocks Move Up Ahead of Wednesday's Opening Bell
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ConocoPhillips : Supports Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

09/01/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) announced today disaster relief donations of $500,000 to be allocated between the American Red Cross and local United Way organizations to support relief efforts in Louisiana from Hurricane Ida. The company will also match donations from ConocoPhillips’ U.S. employees.

“Our thoughts are with the local communities who are dealing with the widespread devastation brought by Hurricane Ida,” said Ryan Lance, chairman and chief executive officer. “We are committed to assisting as they rebuild and want to extend our gratitude to the emergency responders, volunteers and organizations like the Red Cross and United Way that are stepping in to help those in need.”

ConocoPhillips, through its wholly owned subsidiary The Louisiana Land and Exploration Company LLC, is the largest private wetlands owner in Louisiana and maintains an office in Houma. For decades, the company has practiced responsible stewardship of its coastal wetlands and has collaborated with public and nonprofit entities on projects designed to protect and restore Louisiana’s coast.

About ConocoPhillips

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 15 countries, $85 billion of total assets, and approximately 10,100 employees as of June 30, 2021. Production excluding Libya averaged 1,518 MBOED for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and proved reserves were 4.5 BBOE as of Dec. 31, 2020. For more information, go to www.conocophillips.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CONOCOPHILLIPS
05:48pCONOCOPHILLIPS : Supports Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts
BU
11:32aNorwegian government proposes overhaul of petroleum tax system
RE
09:08aEnergy Stocks Move Up Ahead of Wednesday's Opening Bell
MT
08/31CONTANGO OIL & GAS : Completes $67 Million Purchase of Wyoming Natural Gas Asset..
MT
08/31Norwegian government proposes overhaul of petroleum tax system
RE
08/31Contango Resources, Inc. completed the acquisition of assets in the Wind Rive..
CI
08/30TOTALENERGIES : Norway's giant Troll gas field starts third stage of production
RE
08/25CONOCOPHILLIPS : Tudor Pickering Adjusts ConocoPhillips PT to $80 From $79, Main..
MT
08/24CONOCOPHILLIPS : Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on ConocoPhillips to $80 Fro..
MT
08/23CONOCOPHILLIPS : gives $1 million to support development of data science certifi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONOCOPHILLIPS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 40 832 M - -
Net income 2021 6 741 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 586 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 3,17%
Capitalization 74 359 M 74 359 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 10 100
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart CONOCOPHILLIPS
Duration : Period :
ConocoPhillips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 55,53 $
Average target price 75,07 $
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William L. Bullock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dominic E. Macklon Senior Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Pragati Mathur Chief Digital & Information Officer
Shannon Weinberg Kinney Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.86%74 359
CNOOC LIMITED10.58%44 603
EOG RESOURCES, INC.35.39%39 422
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED36.48%39 178
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY31.95%36 513
ECOPETROL S.A.17.73%28 815