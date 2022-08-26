Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ConocoPhillips
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COP   US20825C1045

CONOCOPHILLIPS

(COP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:07 2022-08-26 pm EDT
112.61 USD   +0.47%
11:28aConocoPhillips Up Eight Consecutive Days, on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since February 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:11aMKM Partners Adjusts Price Target on ConocoPhillips to $118 From $110, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
08/24ConocoPhillips Likely to Increase Fixed Dividend in Q4 After Raising Shareholder Returns for 2022, RBC Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ConocoPhillips Up Eight Consecutive Days, on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since February 2021 -- Data Talk

08/26/2022 | 11:28am EDT
ConocoPhillips (COP) is currently at $112.46, up $0.38 or 0.34%


--Would be highest close since June 10, 2022, when it closed at $116.83

--Currently up eight consecutive days; up 12.35% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Feb. 10, 2021, when it rose for eight straight trading days

--Best eight day stretch since the eight days ending July 27, 2022, when it rose 12.52%

--Up 15.43% month-to-date; on pace for best month since May 2022, when it rose 17.63%

--Up 55.8% year-to-date

--Down 8.35% from its all-time closing high of $122.71 on June 7, 2022

--Up 98.2% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 27, 2021), when it closed at $56.74

--Down 8.35% from its 52-week closing high of $122.71 on June 7, 2022

--Up 105.78% from its 52-week closing low of $54.65 on Sept. 1, 2021

--Traded as high as $114.25; highest intraday level since June 14, 2022, when it hit $116.16

--Up 1.94% at today's intraday high

--Seventh best performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 11:08:17 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1127ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS 0.27% 112.51 Delayed Quote.55.28%
WTI -1.19% 92.026 Delayed Quote.23.33%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 79 501 M - -
Net income 2022 20 930 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 728 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,95x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 143 B 143 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart CONOCOPHILLIPS
Duration : Period :
ConocoPhillips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 112,08 $
Average target price 121,08 $
Spread / Average Target 8,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William L. Bullock Vice President-Corporate Planning & Development
Dominic E. Macklon Executive VP-Strategy, Sustainability & Technology
Pragati Mathur Chief Digital & Information Officer
Shannon Weinberg Kinney Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS55.28%142 682
EOG RESOURCES, INC.40.97%73 384
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION156.92%69 189
CNOOC LIMITED34.74%65 693
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED39.61%64 666
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY42.89%62 027