ConocoPhillips Up Eight Consecutive Days, on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since February 2021 -- Data Talk

ConocoPhillips (COP) is currently at $112.46, up $0.38 or 0.34%

--Would be highest close since June 10, 2022, when it closed at $116.83

--Currently up eight consecutive days; up 12.35% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Feb. 10, 2021, when it rose for eight straight trading days

--Best eight day stretch since the eight days ending July 27, 2022, when it rose 12.52%

--Up 15.43% month-to-date; on pace for best month since May 2022, when it rose 17.63%

--Up 55.8% year-to-date

--Down 8.35% from its all-time closing high of $122.71 on June 7, 2022

--Up 98.2% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 27, 2021), when it closed at $56.74

--Up 105.78% from its 52-week closing low of $54.65 on Sept. 1, 2021

--Traded as high as $114.25; highest intraday level since June 14, 2022, when it hit $116.16

--Up 1.94% at today's intraday high

--Seventh best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:08:17 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1127ET