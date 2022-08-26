ConocoPhillips Up Eight Consecutive Days, on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since February 2021 -- Data Talk

ConocoPhillips (COP) is currently at $112.46, up $0.38 or 0.34%
--Would be highest close since June 10, 2022, when it closed at $116.83
--Currently up eight consecutive days; up 12.35% over this period
--Longest winning streak since Feb. 10, 2021, when it rose for eight straight trading days
--Best eight day stretch since the eight days ending July 27, 2022, when it rose 12.52%
--Up 15.43% month-to-date; on pace for best month since May 2022, when it rose 17.63%
--Up 55.8% year-to-date
--Down 8.35% from its all-time closing high of $122.71 on June 7, 2022
--Up 98.2% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 27, 2021), when it closed at $56.74
--Down 8.35% from its 52-week closing high of $122.71 on June 7, 2022
--Up 105.78% from its 52-week closing low of $54.65 on Sept. 1, 2021
--Traded as high as $114.25; highest intraday level since June 14, 2022, when it hit $116.16
--Up 1.94% at today's intraday high
--Seventh best performer in the S&P 500 today
All data as of 11:08:17 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-26-22 1127ET