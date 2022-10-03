ConocoPhillips Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since December 2020 -- Data Talk

ConocoPhillips (COP) is currently at $108.77, up $6.43 or 6.28%

--Would be highest close since Sept. 22, 2022, when it closed at $110.06

--On pace for largest percent increase since Dec. 4, 2020, when it rose 7.45%

--Currently up three of the past four days

--Up 50.69% year-to-date

--Down 11.36% from its all-time closing high of $122.71 on June 7, 2022

--Up 52.15% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 4, 2021), when it closed at $71.49

--Up 58.56% from its 52-week closing low of $68.60 on Dec. 20, 2021

--Traded as high as $109.16; highest intraday level since Sept. 22, 2022, when it hit $113.85

--Up 6.66% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 21, 2022, when it rose as much as 6.78%

