ConocoPhillips Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since December 2020 -- Data Talk

ConocoPhillips (COP) is currently at $108.77, up $6.43 or 6.28%
--Would be highest close since Sept. 22, 2022, when it closed at $110.06
--On pace for largest percent increase since Dec. 4, 2020, when it rose 7.45%
--Currently up three of the past four days
--Up 50.69% year-to-date
--Down 11.36% from its all-time closing high of $122.71 on June 7, 2022
--Up 52.15% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 4, 2021), when it closed at $71.49
--Down 11.36% from its 52-week closing high of $122.71 on June 7, 2022
--Up 58.56% from its 52-week closing low of $68.60 on Dec. 20, 2021
--Traded as high as $109.16; highest intraday level since Sept. 22, 2022, when it hit $113.85
--Up 6.66% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 21, 2022, when it rose as much as 6.78%
All data as of 11:44:43 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-03-22 1203ET