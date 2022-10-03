Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ConocoPhillips
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COP   US20825C1045

CONOCOPHILLIPS

(COP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:39 2022-10-03 pm EDT
108.61 USD   +6.12%
12:04pConocoPhillips Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since December 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:09aShell to invest in second Malaysia oil, gas project in a month
RE
09/29Australia rules out curbs on gas exports after producer deal
RE
ConocoPhillips Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since December 2020 -- Data Talk

10/03/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
ConocoPhillips (COP) is currently at $108.77, up $6.43 or 6.28%


--Would be highest close since Sept. 22, 2022, when it closed at $110.06

--On pace for largest percent increase since Dec. 4, 2020, when it rose 7.45%

--Currently up three of the past four days

--Up 50.69% year-to-date

--Down 11.36% from its all-time closing high of $122.71 on June 7, 2022

--Up 52.15% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 4, 2021), when it closed at $71.49

--Down 11.36% from its 52-week closing high of $122.71 on June 7, 2022

--Up 58.56% from its 52-week closing low of $68.60 on Dec. 20, 2021

--Traded as high as $109.16; highest intraday level since Sept. 22, 2022, when it hit $113.85

--Up 6.66% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 21, 2022, when it rose as much as 6.78%


All data as of 11:44:43 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-22 1203ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS 6.39% 109.065 Delayed Quote.41.78%
WTI 0.34% 82.527 Delayed Quote.8.90%
Analyst Recommendations on CONOCOPHILLIPS
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 78 296 M - -
Net income 2022 20 778 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 728 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,34x
Yield 2022 1,84%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 60,5%
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 102,34 $
Average target price 124,06 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William L. Bullock Vice President-Corporate Planning & Development
Dominic E. Macklon Executive VP-Strategy, Sustainability & Technology
Pragati Mathur Chief Digital & Information Officer
Shannon Weinberg Kinney Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS41.78%130 282