HOUSTON, March 29 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips on Friday asked a U.S. court to put off a decision on overlaps among its awards against Venezuela for past expropriations until proceeds from an auction of shares in a Citgo Petroleum parent are known.

Conoco is pursuing three claims totaling more than $11.5 billion in a U.S. District Court in Delaware. Its judgments include a provision requiring a deduction for partial overlaps in two of the awards. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams)