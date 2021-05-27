Log in
ConocoPhillips : 2021 Houston Rodeo Run was like nothing before

05/27/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
The 2021 Houston Rodeo Run looked nothing like years past. Instead of pounding the pavement near downtown, more than 3,350 running enthusiasts and rodeo fans from near and far participated in the annual event virtually - a first for the race. ConocoPhillips has been the presenting sponsor for 35 years, raising more than $5.5 million to provide college scholarships for Texas youth.

The Houston Rodeo Run drew participants from 44 states and 14 countries, who covered a total of 15,040 miles over the course of nine days. More than 250 people participated as part of the ConocoPhillips team.

We are proud to be part of this annual event and to support the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's commitment to education.

ConocoPhillips Chairman and CEO Ryan Lance

Race formats included a 5K, 10K, and 1 mile Kid's Race, each including run, walk and wheelchair options.

The 1932 Challenge, which honored the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's opening year, encouraged participants to log 19.32 miles as an individual or 193.2 miles as a team.

A 'sleep-in' donor option was also available.

All event proceeds support the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Educational Fund.

Disclaimer

ConocoPhillips Company published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 16:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36 891 M - -
Net income 2021 4 479 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 3,17%
Capitalization 74 785 M 74 785 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 10 300
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart CONOCOPHILLIPS
Duration : Period :
ConocoPhillips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 67,62 $
Last Close Price 55,42 $
Spread / Highest target 53,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William L. Bullock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dominic E. Macklon Senior Vice President-Strategy & Technology
Shannon Weinberg Kinney Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Robert A. Niblock Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.58%74 785
CNOOC LIMITED17.83%49 066
EOG RESOURCES, INC.59.62%46 455
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED33.67%39 991
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY30.23%36 664
HESS CORPORATION59.12%25 746