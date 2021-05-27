ConocoPhillips : 2021 Houston Rodeo Run was like nothing before

The 2021 Houston Rodeo Run looked nothing like years past. Instead of pounding the pavement near downtown, more than 3,350 running enthusiasts and rodeo fans from near and far participated in the annual event virtually - a first for the race. ConocoPhillips has been the presenting sponsor for 35 years, raising more than $5.5 million to provide college scholarships for Texas youth.

The Houston Rodeo Run drew participants from 44 states and 14 countries, who covered a total of 15,040 miles over the course of nine days. More than 250 people participated as part of the ConocoPhillips team.

We are proud to be part of this annual event and to support the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's commitment to education.

ConocoPhillips Chairman and CEO Ryan Lance

Race formats included a 5K, 10K, and 1 mile Kid's Race, each including run, walk and wheelchair options.

The 1932 Challenge, which honored the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's opening year, encouraged participants to log 19.32 miles as an individual or 193.2 miles as a team.

A 'sleep-in' donor option was also available.

All event proceeds support the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Educational Fund.