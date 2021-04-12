ConocoPhillips : Rune Woie, innovation ambassador

Manager Wells Projects and 2021 SPIRIT Award Innovation Champion Rune Woie takes pride in being versatile and committed.

Over the course of his career, he has shaped drilling and well plans and secured approval for 25 development and operation plans.

He has also been awarded some 10 patents for his innovative designs.

There is little that gets Rune going as much as innovation and a focus on continuous improvement.

Rune and colleagues inspect the Tor ll subsea template in Tanager in September 2019. Click here to read more about the Tor II project.

He knows that one of the keys to achieving both is workplace diversity, including age, gender and culture, and he's committed to including all team members with a particular focus on involving more women in roles that have traditionally been dominated by men.

'Interactive teamwork makes all the difference. As a leader, my job is to be there to guide people and cheer them on where and when needed,' he said. 'I'm passionate about safety and continuous improvement.'

'I see the importance of good leadership, which is about developing, guiding and being there for my colleagues. They need to feel confident someone is there who will speak up before they go too far.'

Rune asks colleagues lots of questions with the goal of helping people progress in their thought processes and project development.

'You have to work safely to work efficiently,' Rune said. 'These things go hand in hand.'

'Parts of any job deal with identifying and eliminating obstacles. To do that, it's important to think self-renewal, and get rid of old limitations.'

Before joining ConocoPhillips, Rune worked for 15 years as a consultant for various operating companies. While that work experience was an adventure, being a full-time employee at ConocoPhillips gives him a greater foundation for making a difference and for seeing the big picture of how the company and the industry work.

Rune was instrumental in the selection of these artic-equipped rigs built in Singapore.

'You're not just contracted in to do a specific job, you have to identify and analyze what's needed, find the right measures and implement them in the best way possible,' he said. 'There's a big difference between fulltime and temporary employment, but a common denominator is you have to stay relevant and up-to-date. It's a bit like grandchildren. If I want to motivate them to come along with me to my cabin, I have to stay up-to-date and relevant, otherwise I'll be boring. Family is important for me; it's something I think about a lot. I want to teach them basic skills with hammers, knives and saws. I also want to teach them how to row, fish and prepare food. Versatility always comes in handy later.'

In 2012, Rune was selected to take part in an exploration operation in Alaska's Chukchi Sea as project drilling manager.

'It was a fantastic personal and professional experience. One of the most interesting parts was building trust among the indigenous population. Many were skeptical of the projects, and it was important to build networks. We gained trust by being completely honest. We showed them our plans, which they endorsed. We met them on their turf and participated in the annual Nalukataq whale festival.'

Rune participates in a traditional dance during the Nalukataq whale festival.

Ever the outdoorsmen, Rune described his time in Alaska as a good 'scouting expedition' with fishing, skiing, hiking, and even some prospecting for gold.

Rune believes that you must have passion for what you do to motivate others.

'That's how you create innovation, and that's when workdays are really rewarding. We've managed to achieve that with new technologies involving simplifications, and reduced costs for the Tor II subsea development have been great. We're taking this culture of innovation with us into the next planned development projects, with further improved safety and costs.'

An avid outdoorsman, Rune found Alaska to be a fisherman's paradise.



Rune has for several years played a leading role in creating an environment conducive to innovation in Norway.



His actions have directly and indirectly led to the deployment of technologies that have significantly improved business performance.

He has delivered these outcomes by advocating for innovative solutions, role-modeling openness to new ideas, and communicating how technologies can improve the overall return for the company.

Rune inspects HeliFuel tanks under construction.

Rune has also taken responsibility for achieving alignment with Global Wells and other functions in Norway, thereby ensuring benefits resulting from technology advancements are maximized and implementation goes smoothly.

Rune is an excellent leader, who has done much to nurture innovation within Norway and ConocoPhillips as a whole.

