ConocoPhillips on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2021 -- Data Talk

ConocoPhillips (COP) is currently at $98.25, down $4.80 or 4.66%
--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 18, 2021, when it fell 6.07%
--Snaps a two day winning streak
--Down 1.75% month-to-date
--Up 36.12% year-to-date
--Down 8.6% from its all-time closing high of $107.50 on March 25, 2022
--Up 93.18% from 52 weeks ago (April 12, 2021), when it closed at $50.86
--Down 8.6% from its 52-week closing high of $107.50 on March 25, 2022
--Up 101.95% from its 52-week closing low of $48.65 on April 20, 2021
--Traded as low as $97.79
--Down 5.1% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 29, 2022, when it fell as much as 5.47%
--Fifth worst performer in the S&P 500 today
All data as of 2:45:59 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-11-22 1504ET