ConocoPhillips on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2021 -- Data Talk

ConocoPhillips (COP) is currently at $98.25, down $4.80 or 4.66%

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 18, 2021, when it fell 6.07%

--Snaps a two day winning streak

--Down 1.75% month-to-date

--Up 36.12% year-to-date

--Down 8.6% from its all-time closing high of $107.50 on March 25, 2022

--Up 93.18% from 52 weeks ago (April 12, 2021), when it closed at $50.86

--Down 8.6% from its 52-week closing high of $107.50 on March 25, 2022

--Up 101.95% from its 52-week closing low of $48.65 on April 20, 2021

--Traded as low as $97.79

--Down 5.1% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 29, 2022, when it fell as much as 5.47%

--Fifth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:45:59 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-22 1504ET