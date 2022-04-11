Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ConocoPhillips
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COP   US20825C1045

CONOCOPHILLIPS

(COP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/11 03:15:54 pm EDT
98.53 USD   -4.39%
03:05pConocoPhillips on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/08KeyBanc Adjusts ConocoPhillips' Price Target to $118 from $112, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
04/07URI'S FURY : How ConocoPhillips' workforce delivered a SPIRITed response to an epic storm
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ConocoPhillips on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2021 -- Data Talk

04/11/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ConocoPhillips (COP) is currently at $98.25, down $4.80 or 4.66%


--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 18, 2021, when it fell 6.07%

--Snaps a two day winning streak

--Down 1.75% month-to-date

--Up 36.12% year-to-date

--Down 8.6% from its all-time closing high of $107.50 on March 25, 2022

--Up 93.18% from 52 weeks ago (April 12, 2021), when it closed at $50.86

--Down 8.6% from its 52-week closing high of $107.50 on March 25, 2022

--Up 101.95% from its 52-week closing low of $48.65 on April 20, 2021

--Traded as low as $97.79

--Down 5.1% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 29, 2022, when it fell as much as 5.47%

--Fifth worst performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 2:45:59 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-22 1504ET

All news about CONOCOPHILLIPS
03:05pConocoPhillips on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/08KeyBanc Adjusts ConocoPhillips' Price Target to $118 from $112, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
04/07URI'S FURY : How ConocoPhillips' workforce delivered a SPIRITed response to an epic storm
PU
04/07ConocoPhillips steps up land sale with divestiture of some Eagle Ford assets - sources
RE
04/07Conocophillips looking to sell some eagle ford assets worth arou…
RE
04/07CONOCOPHILLIPS : Announces Winners of 2021 Supplier Recognition Award Program
PU
04/07Piper Sandler Adjusts ConocoPhillips' Price Target to $148 From $113, Reiterates Overwe..
MT
04/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Twitter, Exxon, Nissan, KKR, Block...
03/31Santos dispute with ConocoPhillips snags Alaska oil project, stake sale
RE
03/31Mizuho Securities Raises ConocoPhillips Price Target to $150 From $115, Maintains Buy R..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONOCOPHILLIPS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 63 528 M - -
Net income 2022 14 118 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 000 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,97x
Yield 2022 1,84%
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 9 900
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart CONOCOPHILLIPS
Duration : Period :
ConocoPhillips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 103,05 $
Average target price 116,50 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William L. Bullock Vice President-Corporate Planning & Development
Dominic E. Macklon Executive VP-Strategy, Sustainability & Technology
Pragati Mathur Chief Digital & Information Officer
Shannon Weinberg Kinney Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS42.77%133 558
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED51.17%74 613
EOG RESOURCES, INC.42.83%74 274
CNOOC LIMITED45.21%66 409
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY39.71%61 719
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION113.18%57 901