  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:48 2022-06-21 pm EDT
98.56 USD   +5.14%
11:11aGoldman Sachs Lowers ConocoPhillips' Price Target to $123 From $140, Buy Rating Kept
MT
09:58aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Risk appetite returns
06:28aExxon joins oil majors in Qatar's mega-LNG expansion project
RE
ConocoPhillips on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2021 -- Data Talk

06/21/2022 | 01:35pm EDT
ConocoPhillips (COP) is currently at $98.73, up $4.99 or 5.32%


--On pace for largest percent increase since May 5, 2021, when it rose 5.46%

--Snaps a eight day losing streak

--Down 12.13% month-to-date

--Up 36.78% year-to-date

--Down 19.54% from its all-time closing high of $122.71 on June 7, 2022

--Up 62.41% from 52 weeks ago (June 22, 2021), when it closed at $60.79

--Down 19.54% from its 52-week closing high of $122.71 on June 7, 2022

--Up 88.27% from its 52-week closing low of $52.44 on Aug. 19, 2021

--Traded as high as $98.99

--Up 5.6% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 28, 2022, when it rose as much as 5.8%


All data as of 1:17:53 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 1334ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS 5.27% 98.64 Delayed Quote.29.87%
WTI 0.60% 109.561 Delayed Quote.46.59%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 433 M - -
Net income 2022 19 616 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 200 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,17x
Yield 2022 2,01%
Capitalization 119 B 119 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 61,6%
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 93,74 $
Average target price 128,68 $
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William L. Bullock Vice President-Corporate Planning & Development
Dominic E. Macklon Executive VP-Strategy, Sustainability & Technology
Pragati Mathur Chief Digital & Information Officer
Shannon Weinberg Kinney Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS29.87%118 961
EOG RESOURCES, INC.25.71%65 407
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED30.31%61 883
CNOOC LIMITED26.28%61 534
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY21.93%53 659
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION92.07%52 183