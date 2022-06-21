ConocoPhillips on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2021 -- Data Talk

ConocoPhillips (COP) is currently at $98.73, up $4.99 or 5.32%
--On pace for largest percent increase since May 5, 2021, when it rose 5.46%
--Snaps a eight day losing streak
--Down 12.13% month-to-date
--Up 36.78% year-to-date
--Down 19.54% from its all-time closing high of $122.71 on June 7, 2022
--Up 62.41% from 52 weeks ago (June 22, 2021), when it closed at $60.79
--Down 19.54% from its 52-week closing high of $122.71 on June 7, 2022
--Up 88.27% from its 52-week closing low of $52.44 on Aug. 19, 2021
--Traded as high as $98.99
--Up 5.6% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 28, 2022, when it rose as much as 5.8%
All data as of 1:17:53 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-21-22 1334ET