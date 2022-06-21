ConocoPhillips on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2021 -- Data Talk

ConocoPhillips (COP) is currently at $98.73, up $4.99 or 5.32%

--On pace for largest percent increase since May 5, 2021, when it rose 5.46%

--Snaps a eight day losing streak

--Down 12.13% month-to-date

--Up 36.78% year-to-date

--Down 19.54% from its all-time closing high of $122.71 on June 7, 2022

--Up 62.41% from 52 weeks ago (June 22, 2021), when it closed at $60.79

--Down 19.54% from its 52-week closing high of $122.71 on June 7, 2022

--Up 88.27% from its 52-week closing low of $52.44 on Aug. 19, 2021

--Traded as high as $98.99

--Up 5.6% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 28, 2022, when it rose as much as 5.8%

All data as of 1:17:53 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 1334ET