Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ConocoPhillips
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COP   US20825C1045

CONOCOPHILLIPS

(COP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:33 2022-08-29 am EDT
114.00 USD   +1.68%
11:05aConocoPhillips on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since September 2017 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:09aMorgan Stanley Raises ConocoPhillips' Price Target to $118 From $117, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
08/26ConocoPhillips Up Eight Consecutive Days, on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since February 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ConocoPhillips on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since September 2017 -- Data Talk

08/29/2022 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ConocoPhillips (COP) is currently at $114.35, up $2.23 or 1.99%


--Would be highest close since June 10, 2022, when it closed at $116.83

--Currently up nine consecutive days; up 14.24% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Sept. 25, 2017, when it rose for nine straight trading days

--Best nine day stretch since the nine days ending July 29, 2022, when it rose 14.53%

--Up 17.37% month-to-date; on pace for best month since May 2022, when it rose 17.63%

--Up 58.42% year-to-date

--Down 6.81% from its all-time closing high of $122.71 on June 7, 2022

--Up 103.47% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 30, 2021), when it closed at $56.20

--Down 6.81% from its 52-week closing high of $122.71 on June 7, 2022

--Up 109.24% from its 52-week closing low of $54.65 on Sept. 1, 2021

--Traded as high as $115.47; highest intraday level since June 14, 2022, when it hit $116.16

--Up 2.99% at today's intraday high


All data as of 10:41:54 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1104ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS 1.78% 114.1 Delayed Quote.55.33%
WTI 2.98% 95.821 Delayed Quote.23.36%
All news about CONOCOPHILLIPS
11:05aConocoPhillips on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since September 2017 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:09aMorgan Stanley Raises ConocoPhillips' Price Target to $118 From $117, Maintains Overwei..
MT
08/26ConocoPhillips Up Eight Consecutive Days, on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since Feb..
DJ
08/26MKM Partners Adjusts Price Target on ConocoPhillips to $118 From $110, Reiterates Buy R..
MT
08/24ConocoPhillips Likely to Increase Fixed Dividend in Q4 After Raising Shareholder Return..
MT
08/23BRITISH AIRWAYS SUFFERS, FORD LAYS O : World Press Review of Tuesday August 23
MS
08/22U.S. court upholds Conoco's $8.7 bln award for loss of Venezuela assets
RE
08/22U.S. court upholds Conoco's $8.7 billion award for loss of Venezuela assets
RE
08/22Upstream Energy Companies Seeing 'Sharp Outperformance' vs. S&P, Goldman Sachs Says
MT
08/22U.s. court upholds $8.7 billion conocophillips award by world ba…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONOCOPHILLIPS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 79 501 M - -
Net income 2022 20 930 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 728 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,95x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 143 B 143 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart CONOCOPHILLIPS
Duration : Period :
ConocoPhillips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 112,12 $
Average target price 121,08 $
Spread / Average Target 7,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William L. Bullock Vice President-Corporate Planning & Development
Dominic E. Macklon Executive VP-Strategy, Sustainability & Technology
Pragati Mathur Chief Digital & Information Officer
Shannon Weinberg Kinney Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS55.33%142 733
EOG RESOURCES, INC.40.23%73 004
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION153.71%68 325
CNOOC LIMITED33.25%64 965
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED38.75%63 984
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY41.51%61 428