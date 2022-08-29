ConocoPhillips on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since September 2017 -- Data Talk

ConocoPhillips (COP) is currently at $114.35, up $2.23 or 1.99%

--Would be highest close since June 10, 2022, when it closed at $116.83

--Currently up nine consecutive days; up 14.24% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Sept. 25, 2017, when it rose for nine straight trading days

--Best nine day stretch since the nine days ending July 29, 2022, when it rose 14.53%

--Up 17.37% month-to-date; on pace for best month since May 2022, when it rose 17.63%

--Up 58.42% year-to-date

--Down 6.81% from its all-time closing high of $122.71 on June 7, 2022

--Up 103.47% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 30, 2021), when it closed at $56.20

--Down 6.81% from its 52-week closing high of $122.71 on June 7, 2022

--Up 109.24% from its 52-week closing low of $54.65 on Sept. 1, 2021

--Traded as high as $115.47; highest intraday level since June 14, 2022, when it hit $116.16

--Up 2.99% at today's intraday high

All data as of 10:41:54 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1104ET