ConocoPhillips posts smaller-than-expected loss as oil prices recover

10/29/2020 | 10:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo for ConocoPhillips is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Oil producer ConocoPhillips, which is buying Concho Resources Inc for $8.3 billion, posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday as it benefited from a recovery in crude oil prices from pandemic-driven lows.

Oil prices began recovering in the third quarter after a number of countries started easing their months-long cornonavirus-led lockdowns, which has slammed fuel demand and forced some oil companies to merge for survival.

ConocoPhillips reported a loss of $450 million, or 42 cents per share, compared with third-quarter 2019 earnings of $3.1 billion, or $2.74 per share.

It narrowly beat analyst expectations with an adjusted loss of 31 cents per share, 1 cent narrower than analysts' average forecast, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The beat was driven "mostly by lower cash operating costs", said RBC Capital Markets analyst Scott Hanold.

Third-quarter production was 1.1 million barrels of oil and gas per day, compared with about 1.3 million barrels in the same period last year. The company expects to end the year making around 1.1 million barrels daily.

As oil prices collapsed in the spring during global coronavirus lockdowns, ConocoPhillips said it would curtail more output than any North American producer, reducing its output by 460,000 barrels per day by June.

But the company reversed curtailments during the third quarter and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance said it was now "back to more normal business" and would focus on the Concho acquisition.

Its shares were 2% down at $28.20 on Thursday morning.

Concho Resources earlier this week reported a small decline in its third-quarter production. Its merger with ConocoPhillips is expected to be completed early next year.

The company's acquisition of Concho has helped prompt a spate of consolidation in the shale industry, with at least two more multi-billion dollar takeovers being announced in a span of one week.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Anil D'Silva and Nick Zieminski/Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 252 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 815 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,1x
Yield 2020 5,77%
Capitalization 30 879 M 30 879 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 9 700
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart CONOCOPHILLIPS
Duration : Period :
ConocoPhillips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 48,00 $
Last Close Price 28,79 $
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew J. Fox Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
William L. Bullock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dominic E. Macklon SVP-Strategy, Exploration & Technology
Robert A. Niblock Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS-55.73%30 879
CNOOC LIMITED-43.98%41 824
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-61.19%18 929
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-50.05%18 613
ECOPETROL S.A.-48.27%18 395
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-46.93%13 210
