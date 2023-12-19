Official CONOCOPHILLIPS press release

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) will host a conference call webcast on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss fourth-quarter 2023 financial and operating results as well as 2024 guidance items. The company’s financial and operating results will be released before the market opens on Feb. 8.

To access the webcast, visit ConocoPhillips’ Investor Relations site, http://www.conocophillips.com/investor, and click on the "Register" link in the Investor Presentations section. You should register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The event will be archived and available for replay later the same day, with a transcript available the following day.

---

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is one of the world’s leading exploration and production companies based on both production and reserves, with a globally diversified asset portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 13 countries, $94 billion of total assets, and approximately 9,800 employees at Sept. 30, 2023. Production averaged 1,801 MBOED for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, and proved reserves were 6.6 BBOE as of Dec. 31, 2022.

