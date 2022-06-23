Log in
ConocoPhillips to Hold Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, Aug. 4

06/23/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) will host a conference call webcast on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss second-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The company’s financial and operating results will be released before the market opens on Aug. 4.

To access the webcast, visit ConocoPhillips’ Investor Relations site, www.conocophillips.com/investor, and click on the "Register" link in the Investor Presentations section. You should register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The event will be archived and available for replay later the same day, with a transcript available the following day.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is one of the world’s leading exploration and production companies based on both production and reserves, with a globally diversified asset portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 13 countries, $93 billion of total assets and approximately 9,400 employees at March 31, 2022. Production averaged 1,747 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and proved reserves were 6.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent as of Dec. 31, 2021. For more information, go to www.conocophillips.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 149 M - -
Net income 2022 19 584 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 200 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,13x
Yield 2022 2,03%
Capitalization 118 B 118 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 61,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 93,06 $
Average target price 128,00 $
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William L. Bullock Vice President-Corporate Planning & Development
Dominic E. Macklon Executive VP-Strategy, Sustainability & Technology
Pragati Mathur Chief Digital & Information Officer
Shannon Weinberg Kinney Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS28.93%118 098
EOG RESOURCES, INC.24.70%64 879
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED26.02%60 112
CNOOC LIMITED22.42%59 653
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY25.80%55 363
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION99.62%52 267