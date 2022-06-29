Phillips 66 Reports Excessive Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas

Phillips 66 on Wednesday reported excessive gas emissions at its Borger refinery in the Texas panhandle.

"A release of sulfur dioxide from the SRUs [sulfur recovery units] exceeded the [max allowable without reporting] amount of 500 lbs," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, adding the emissions began Tuesday and have continued into Wednesday.

Phillips said it will look into what led to the above-normal emissions.

The 150,000 barrel-a-day Borger refinery is located northeast of Amarillo, near the city of Borger.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 1653ET