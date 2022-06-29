Log in
    COP   US20825C1045

CONOCOPHILLIPS

(COP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-29 pm EDT
91.46 USD   -3.95%
Phillips 66 Reports Excessive Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas

06/29/2022 | 04:54pm EDT
Phillips 66 on Wednesday reported excessive gas emissions at its Borger refinery in the Texas panhandle.

"A release of sulfur dioxide from the SRUs [sulfur recovery units] exceeded the [max allowable without reporting] amount of 500 lbs," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, adding the emissions began Tuesday and have continued into Wednesday.

Phillips said it will look into what led to the above-normal emissions.

The 150,000 barrel-a-day Borger refinery is located northeast of Amarillo, near the city of Borger.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 1653ET

