10:13 a.m. ET -- ConocoPhillips is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The U.S. energy major has teamed with QatarEnergy on a pair of agreements to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany starting in 2026. ConocoPhillips shares rise 1.7%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

