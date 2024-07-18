July 18 (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago's High Court on Thursday reaffirmed a decision recognizing U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips' arbitration claim against Venezuela, which could freeze the Caribbean country's payments to its neighbor for joint natural gas projects.

The decision was made by judge Frank Seepersad after Venezuela failed to present its arguments before the court, according to a court document seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Curtis Williams, writing by Marianna Parraga, editing by Chris Reese)