June 10 (Reuters) - The consolidation wave in the U.S. energy sector that triggered $250 billion worth of deals in 2023 has stretched into this year, as companies look for opportunities to deploy their cash hoard and boost their reserves. The majority of energy executives polled in December by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas expected more oil deals worth $50 billion or higher to pop up in the next two years. In 2023, some 39 private companies were acquired by public companies, Enverus data showed. Below is a list of deals in the U.S. oil and gas sector so far this year: Announcement Target Acquirer Deal value Deal Closing date (in $) type date June 10 Noble Corp 1.59 bln Cash and Q1, Diamond stock 2025 Offshore Drilling May 29 Marathon Oil ConocoPhillips 22.5 bln Q4, All-stoc 2024 k May 28 Energy 3.25 bln Cash and Q3, WTG Midstream Transfer stock 2024 May 16 Crescent 2.1 bln Cash and End of SilverBow Energy stock Q3, Resources 2024 April 2 SLB 7.8 bln All-stoc End of ChampionX k 2024 March 11 EQT Corp 5.5 bln All-stoc Q4, Equitrans k 2024 Midstream February 21 Chord Energy 3.84 bln Cash and Mid Enerplus Corp stock 2024 February 12 Diamondback 26 bln Cash and Q4, Endeavor Energy stock 2024 Energy January 22 Sunoco 7.3 bln All-stoc Deal NuStar Energy k closed January 15 Talos Energy 1.29 bln Cash and Deal QuarterNorth stock closed Energy January 11 Chesapeake 7.4 bln All-stoc Second Southwestern Energy k half, Energy 2024 January 7 California 2.1 bln All-stoc Second Aera Energy Resources k half, 2024 January 4 APA Corp 4.5 bln All-stoc Deal Callon k closed Petroleum Following are some of the biggest deals which were announced in 2023: Announcement Target Acquirer Deal Deal date value (in type Closing $) date May 14 Magellan ONEOK 18.8 Cash Deal Midstream bln and closed Partners stock October 11 Pioneer Exxon 59.5 Deal Natural Mobil bln All-stoc closed Resources k October 24 Hess Corp Chevron 53 bln All-stoc Timeline k delayed December 11 CrownRock Occidenta 12 bln Cash Q2, l and 2024 Petroleum stock This graphic does not include the ConocoPhillips-Marathon Oil and Noble-Diamond Offshore deals. (Compiled by Mrinalika Roy, Sourasis Bose, Tanay Dhumal, Vallari Srivastava and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Edited by Vijay Kishore and Savio D'Souza)